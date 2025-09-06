New Report Suggests an Emerging 0DTE DeFi Protocol Will Surge Past LINK and TON in Q3: Should You Be Buying?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:24
NEAR
NEAR$2.39-3.12%
SIX
SIX$0.02143+0.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001624+1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-3.91%
TONCOIN
TON$3.031-3.22%
Chainlink
LINK$22.21-3.64%

A recently published market report is causing a stir, suggesting an emerging DeFi protocol is poised to outperform established giants like Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON). The analysis specifically forecasts a significant surge for the newcomer before the end of Q3, fueled by its innovative application of the 0DTE trend. With the quarter’s end fast approaching, this projection is forcing investors to ask: is now the time to buy in?

Toncoin (TON)

TradingView

Toncoin trades between $3.00 and $3.33 following a volatile week that declined 1.51%. The token retreated 2.13% monthly, erasing portions of the spring rally, yet maintains a 5.82% six-month advance, suggesting underlying demand persists. This recent cooling has moderated market sentiment without disrupting the broader upward trajectory.

Technical indicators reflect balanced positioning near critical levels. The 10-day SMA at $3.12 nearly matches the 100-day SMA at $3.14, signaling equilibrium between short-term and long-term traders. RSI at 53 indicates neutral momentum, while elevated Stochastic near 80 shows buyers testing recent strength. MACD remains marginally negative, though selling pressure appears to be diminishing. These readings suggest potential for movement in either direction with a slight recovery bias.

Fundamental dynamics present conflicting forces that could drive significant volatility. Verb Technology’s $558M private placement to build a Toncoin treasury aims to acquire approximately 5% of circulating supply, mirroring MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy and potentially tightening available tokens. However, whale concentration remains concerning with 68% held by large wallets, creating liquidation risks near break-even levels. Telegram’s integration with 1B+ users provides long-term utility prospects, while the TON Foundation’s $5M DeFi incentive program targets ecosystem growth.

Should bulls breach resistance at $3.49, momentum could target the secondary barrier at $3.82, representing roughly 10% additional upside and potentially triggering a 20% advance from current levels. Conversely, dropping below $2.84 support may pressure TON toward $2.51, implying approximately 20% downside exposure. With price action consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern, traders monitor these critical levels for the next decisive directional move that could determine near-term trajectory.

Zexpire Introduces One-Click Simplicity to Capture Crypto Options Boom

Crypto options has become one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, as its daily trading volumes average around $3 billion. Traditionally, this market has long been dominated by professionals, but now it’s starting to open up to a broader audience.

Zexpire, the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, removes the complexity of options trading and turns it into a one-click prediction experience. The process is reduced to a binary choice: users bet on whether the price will stay within a defined range or break out in the next 24 hours

Simply put, trading with Zexpire works like this: Guess right, and you win. Guess wrong, and your loss is capped at your stake. No margin calls. No cascading liquidations.

$ZX Serves the Fuel Behind Simplified Options Trading with Zexpire

To earn on volatility with Zexpire, you need its native token ZX. It serves as a governance token and provides its holders with discounts on game tickets and cashback on losses.

Before its exchange debut, $ZX is available in presale at just $0.003, nearly 800% cheaper than the planned listing price of $0.025.

Besides the reduced price, presale participants get more advantages such as:

  • Staking rewards up to 5% before a TGE
  • Loyalty bonuses
  • Airdrops and beta access

$ZX Rises with Each Stage — Buy Now for the Steepest Discounts

Zexpire has also built in a deflationary mechanism. 20% of platform fees will be burned, and a buyback program is designed to support demand. $ZX is available across multiple chains including Base, Solana, TON, and Tron and can be purchased directly with a card.

Why $ZX Could Be the Next Breakout Token

Options trading has become one of crypto’s biggest growth stories. BTC options volumes regularly hit billions, yet participation is dominated by pros. Zexpire is making a contrarian bet by stripping it all down to a fast, gamified format.

HYPE became one of this cycle’s strongest tokens by riding the derivatives boom on Hyperliquid. Zexpire is aiming to do the same in the options niche, but with an even broader retail angle: fixed-risk mechanics and gameplay simplicity that make it accessible to anyone.

If Zexpire can capture even a fraction of the momentum that HYPE did, $ZX could be DeFi’s next breakout token.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

Chainlink (LINK)

TradingView

Chainlink trades between $21.88 and $25.47 following a challenging week that declined 9.30%. Despite this pullback, the 10-day average at $22.69 maintains position above solid support at $20.57, indicating bulls have not abandoned the upward trajectory. The recent weakness appears corrective rather than trend-changing.

Longer timeframes reveal remarkable strength that overshadows near-term volatility. LINK surged 39.50% monthly and gained 49.63% over six months, establishing it among leading performers in the cryptocurrency space. RSI at 51.43 reflects balanced momentum, while Stochastic at 71.03 preserves upward energy potential. MACD reading of -0.0667 suggests the pullback may represent consolidation rather than reversal.

Fundamental developments reinforce the technical outlook despite recent weakness. Chainlink integrated Proof of Reserve feeds for SolvBTC, enhancing transparency for $2B+ in tokenized Bitcoin assets, while partnering with the U.S. Commerce Department to publish GDP and PCE Index data on-chain via decentralized oracles. Exchange reserves dropped to 186.6M LINK (1-year low), indicating institutional accumulation as whale addresses added 8M LINK in August. These developments strengthen Chainlink’s role in bridging traditional finance with decentralized applications.

Recovery momentum could target $27.75, representing approximately 15% upside potential. Clearing that resistance opens pathways toward $31.34, nearly 30% above current trading levels. Should sellers regain control, $20.57 provides initial support, though failure there could pressure toward $16.98, implying roughly 25% downside risk. The substantial longer-term gains, neutral momentum readings, and reduced exchange supply suggest current weakness represents pause rather than reversal. A decisive daily close above $23.50 could catalyze advancement toward the $30 zone in upcoming weeks.

Conclusion

While Toncoin and Chainlink are robust projects with established communities, the report’s focus is on Zexpire (ZX) as the source of imminent market disruption. Positioned as a next-generation utility token, its value is anchored in tangible functions like governance rights, participation incentives, and staking yields. The project’s tiered presale structure offers a strategic entry point for early adopters. By grounding its innovative DeFi model in a community-focused ecosystem, Zexpire is building a strong case to fulfill the report’s Q3 forecast and emerge as a leader in the 2025 bull run.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/
  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte
  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/new-report-suggests-an-emerging-0dte-defi-protocol-will-surge-past-link-and-ton-in-q3-should-you-be-buying/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8151-1.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017267+4.96%
Sign
SIGN$0.07202-2.74%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Partager
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6111-1.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Partager
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+2.90%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00596-2.05%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05386-1.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal

Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate