New SEC Commissioner Says Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:27
Threshold
T$0.01614+1.82%
U
U$0.0179-14.76%
GET
GET$0.010197-9.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10076+0.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01406+2.85%
New SEC Commissioner Says Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities

Key highlights:

  • New SEC chief says most crypto tokens likely aren’t securities
  • Promises regulatory reform to support blockchain innovation
  • Launches crypto project aimed at modernizing securities law

Most tokens aren’t securities, says SEC commissioner

In a significant departure from past policy, SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins stated that “very few” cryptocurrency tokens are securities.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Atkins promised to protect the crypto industry from regulatory overreach and to shift toward a more innovation-friendly approach.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the token itself is likely not a security. Source: SALT (YouTube)

“We’re going to plow forward on this idea that just the token itself is not necessarily the security, and probably now,” he said.

A clear break from the previous administration

Atkins’ stance is a clear reversal of the position held by former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who considered most crypto assets to be securities.

“It’s a new day, especially for this industry,” Atkins emphasized. “We are for innovation, and now we want to embrace it.”

He explained that the regulatory status of a token depends not just on the token itself, but on the context in which it is sold — including how it’s marketed and what is offered alongside it.

Launch of a “Crypto Project” at the SEC

Atkins’ remarks come shortly after the launch of a new crypto initiative within the SEC.

The project is designed to modernize outdated securities laws and help U.S. markets adapt to blockchain-based financial systems.

A turning point for U.S. crypto regulation?

If Atkins’ proposals gain traction, it could transform the way U.S. financial institutions view and engage with digital assets.

Rather than treating crypto as a threat, the new SEC approach appears to view it as an opportunity — one that should be regulated sensibly but without stifling innovation.

Final Thoughts

The SEC’s pivot under Paul Atkins could mark the start of a new era for crypto in the U.S. — one where blockchain technology and digital assets are no longer sidelined by ambiguous or overly aggressive regulation.

eToro

eToro: Best platform for beginners and social trading

  • Trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and commodities on one easy-to-use platform
  • Follow and copy top-performing traders with eToro’s unique social trading tools
  • Earn passive income with staking on popular coins like ETH, ADA, and TRX
  • Fully regulated in multiple jurisdictions with strong security protocols
  • 0% commission on real stock trading and competitive spreads on crypto
  • 30+ million registered users across 100+ countries

Get Started on eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71753/sec-atkins-crypto-regulation-shift/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9157-0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15854+1.10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021519+1.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4826+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.011581-4.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights