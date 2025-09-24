New to Crypto? Join the $HUGS Token Whitelist Easily

Crypto News

No KYC, no limits, no crypto experience needed. Sign up now for early access to $HUGS, stake, play games, mint NFTs, and support real-world causes.

If you’re new to crypto, the idea of buying a token might sound intimidating. But if you’re a fan of Milk & Mocha, there’s never been a friendlier way to begin.

The $HUGS token is the official digital asset of the Milk & Mocha universe, and the whitelist is now open. That means you can sign up today and be among the first to access the token before it goes live to the public.

There are no complicated requirements, no identity checks, and no crypto jargon to worry about. Just enter your email, and you’re added to the whitelist. Simple as that.

What’s the Whitelist?

Think of the whitelist as early access. Before the $HUGS token opens for general sale, whitelist members get a chance to buy in at the lowest possible price.

Here’s what makes it worth joining:

No KYC or ID verification

Open to everyone, anywhere

No limit on how much you can buy

Tokens get more expensive each week, so early access matters

The whitelist is filling fast, but there’s no max cap. Everyone who signs up gets access.

What Can You Do With $HUGS?

$HUGS isn’t just for holding. It’s a utility token, which means you can actually use it inside the Milk & Mocha ecosystem:

Stake and Earn

If you stake your $HUGS, you earn 50% APY, that means for every 100 tokens, you’ll earn 50 more every year. Rewards are available daily, and you can unstake anytime.

Play Mini-Games

Want to have fun and earn rewards? $HUGS lets you enter mini-games and tournaments. Winners earn tokens, and all gameplay supports the ecosystem.

Mint NFTs

Milk & Mocha collectibles, from animated stickers to limited-edition art, will be available exclusively with $HUGS. You’ll even be able to upgrade them over time, making them rarer and more valuable.

Give Back

Every time someone uses $HUGS, a portion goes into a charity fund. The community chooses where it goes, education, clean water, disaster relief, and the donations are all transparent and visible on the blockchain.

Why Buy Early?

The $HUGS presale runs through 40 stages. Every stage raises the token price. If you buy in early, you get more tokens for the same money.

Example:

If you spend $100 in Stage 1, you get 500,000 $HUGS.

That same $100 in the final stage would only get you around 2,100 $HUGS.

Buying early can multiply your future value, especially if you stake, upgrade NFTs, or use the tokens in mini-games.

Ready to Join?

There’s no pressure, no deadline (yet), and no minimum requirement. But the earlier you sign up, the better your position for rewards and pricing when the presale opens.

If you’ve never bought a token before, this is the easiest place to start.

The community is growing fast. And now’s your chance to be part of it, not just as a fan, but as a co-creator of what comes next.

Sign up for the whitelist here:

Website: ​​https://www.milkmocha.com/

X: https://x.com/Milkmochahugs

Telegram: https://t.me/MilkMochaHugs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/milkmochahugs/

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

