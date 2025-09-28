As per the latest stats, new token creation on Solana blockchain has dropped to 27,354, the 6-month low. This number was over 50,000 earlier.As per the latest stats, new token creation on Solana blockchain has dropped to 27,354, the 6-month low. This number was over 50,000 earlier.

New Token Creation on Solana Falls to 6 Months Lows

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 23:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00786-3.81%
solana main2

The Solana ecosystem has recently witnessed a noteworthy dip in new token creation. Specifically, new token creation on Solana blockchain has dropped to 27,354, the 6-month low. However, as revealed by the SolanaFloor on social media, irrespective of the six-month low in token creation, Solana maintains a leading position in terms of token generation in the case of monthly, weekly, and daily timeframes. Even then, the on-chain development raises concerns among participants.

Solana Token Creation Slips to Six-Month Low of 27,354

The market data points out that Solana’s latest SPL token generation between August 29 and September 23 has experienced notable fluctuation. In this respect, many days neared or even surpassed the 50,000 mark in number of tokens created. Nonetheless, the sheer slump to 27,354 on the 27th of September signifies a huge deviation from the overall trend of the month. This figure indicates the bottom single-day token generation since March. Thus, this highlights likely shift in market sentiment or developer behavior.

Dip Triggers Speculation of Cooldown Amid Potential Move Toward Next Leg Up

According to SolanaFloor, the drop in Solana-based token generation to the 27,354 spot represents a considerable divergence from the ongoing trend. However, although it raises concerns regarding sentiment shift or change in developer behavior, it is still leading in the token generation activity. Nevertheless, whether this displays a cooling phase or leads toward a relatively robust upsurge remains to be seen in the near term.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01281-1.68%
Solana
SOL$194.65-3.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.08+0.67%
Partager
2025/09/18 05:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,017.32-1.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-3.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.10681-2.64%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03889-0.46%
4
4$0.10591-8.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1439-0.89%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57

Actualités tendance

Plus

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,016.22
$4,016.22$4,016.22

-1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,835.48
$112,835.48$112,835.48

-1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.67
$194.67$194.67

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6213
$2.6213$2.6213

-0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19400
$0.19400$0.19400

-2.88%