New US Crypto PAC With $100 Million Fund: Three Essential Priorities Outlined

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 11:00
A new pro-crypto political action committee (PAC) has been established in the United States amid increased favorable legislation surrounding digital assets in the country under President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. 

$100 Million To Boost Pro-Crypto Candidates

The Fellowship PAC, unveiled through a press release on Monday, has pledged over $100 million to support candidates who advocate for innovation and the cryptocurrency sector, aiming to maintain America’s status as a global leader in digital assets. 

What sets the Fellowship PAC apart from previous political efforts, according to their statement, is its commitment to transparency and trust. The organization emphasizes that its mission is to foster a political environment that supports the broader crypto ecosystem rather than serving narrow interests.

The new political action committee aims to build on the crypto regulatory framework being established under the Trump administration, which is viewed as a pathway for the US to become the world’s digital asset capital.

Progress has already been made in the form of the passage of the GENIUS Act for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, also known as stablecoins, being one of the most notorious successes for the cryptocurrency industry this year. 

Super PACs Gear Up For 2026 Midterms

The Fellowship PAC’s objectives are clear: it seeks to support candidates dedicated to creating transparent and predictable regulations for digital assets. Additionally, the PAC aims to protect America’s edge in technology and entrepreneurship, ensuring that the innovation economy reflects American values of openness and fairness. 

A crucial focus will also be on preventing the migration of talent and entrepreneurs overseas by maintaining the US as the premier destination for innovation, supported by clear regulatory guidelines. The PAC’s press release also noted:

The launch of the Fellowship PAC follows a year of notable activity among crypto-focused political action committees, which are gearing up to increase their influence in upcoming special elections across the country. 

As previously reported by Bitcoinist, super PACs like Fairshake, along with its affiliates Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress, have already invested approximately $136 million in supporting over 58 pro-crypto candidates during the 2024 election cycle. 

With over $100 million in resources ready for the 2026 midterms, Fairshake is positioned to make a significant impact, bolstered by contributions from major players in the digital asset space, including Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ripple.

