New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:14
One of the most talked-about ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space is the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and DeXRP, the first Presale on XRPL, recently made headlines for its growth story. Attracting over 9,300 investors globally, the project has now raised over $6.4 million and is rapidly emerging as one of the most viral cryptocurrency launches of 2025.

By integrating AMM and Order Book trading with a cutting-edge LP system and an open voting process for holders, DeXRP hopes to establish itself as the preferred trading destination for the XRPL community.

What is DeXRP? 

As the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on XRPL, DeXRP is taking center stage as XRP continues to solidify its place in the global market. Massive expectation has been generated by the combination of DeXRP’s ambition for an advanced trading platform and XRPL’s established infrastructure, which is renowned for its quick transactions, cheap fees, and institutional-ready capabilities.

In contrast to a lot of speculative presales, DeXRP’s development shows both institutional interest and community-driven momentum. Its early achievement of the $6.4 million milestone demonstrates how rapidly investors are realizing its potential.

DeXRP Presale Success

More than 9,300 distinct wallets have already joined the DeXRP presale, indicating a high level of interest from around the world. A crucial aspect is highlighted by the volume and variety of participation: DeXRP is not merely a niche project; rather, it is emerging as a major force in the XRPL ecosystem.

DeXRP’s recent collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, are also contributing factors to this uptick in investor confidence. These actions are blatant attempts to increase the company’s awareness among institutional players and crypto-native groups.

The Forbes article summed it up: DeXRP is embedding credibility where others chase hype, marking it as one of the most promising presales of 2025. The DeXRP Team has announced that the $DXP token will sell at $0.35, up from its current price of $0.14015. Users can purchase $DXP tokens using Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on networks that are compatible, in addition to using bank cards.

$DXP Utility 

The platform will be powered by DeXRP’s native token, $DXP, which will align incentives for both traders and long-term holders by providing governance rights, staking chances, and lower trading fees. In order to provide early investors with special advantages prior to the listing, the team has verified that the token listing and platform launch are set for Q4 2025.

Every bull cycle has its own presales, and DeXRP is unmistakably filling that role on XRPL. The project has become one of the year’s most viral cryptocurrency debuts thanks to its first-mover advantage, savvy alliances, and record-breaking financing.

About

DeXRP is a next-generation Decentralised Exchange powered by XRPL that combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, and a dual-trading model to deliver an institutional-grade trading experience for everyone, from crypto newcomers to pro traders.

For the latest updates and investment opportunities, users can stay tuned to DeXRP’s official channels:

Website

Twitter

Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/new-viral-presale-on-xrpl-dexrp-surpassed-6-4-million/

