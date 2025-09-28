The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A fresh ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged whale manipulation as a clear risk in the XRP market. The Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF prospectus notes that a small number of large holders control much of XRP’s supply. Their trades could sway prices and reduce market stability. Attorney Bill Morgan said the filing is significant because an institutional applicant has acknowledged a risk often brushed aside in crypto circles. Many traders point to broader market forces or speculation to explain sharp moves. But Morgan argued that if an ETF sponsor shows whale activity in a formal SEC document, it should be treated as a genuine concern. The prospectus filed with the SEC for the Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF gives an assessment of the risk to investors in the ETF in respect of the XRP component. One of the risks mentioned is manipulation by XRP whales It is surprising that often when people raise the issue of… pic.twitter.com/twdpkCGoo8 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 27, 2025 The filing also detailed XRP’s structural risks. Since its entire supply was created at launch, XRP cannot expand to meet rising demand. Without mining or staking rewards, validators secure the network without new issuance. This setup makes XRP different from assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but it also adds to liquidity challenges and volatility. By identifying whale manipulation as a material risk, the ETF filing may influence how regulators, institutions, and investors approach crypto markets. It could mark a step toward greater transparency and a more open discussion about the realities of trading digital assets. “If an institutional applicant for an EFT acknowledges the risk of whale manipulation then it should be considered a… The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A fresh ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged whale manipulation as a clear risk in the XRP market. The Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF prospectus notes that a small number of large holders control much of XRP’s supply. Their trades could sway prices and reduce market stability. Attorney Bill Morgan said the filing is significant because an institutional applicant has acknowledged a risk often brushed aside in crypto circles. Many traders point to broader market forces or speculation to explain sharp moves. But Morgan argued that if an ETF sponsor shows whale activity in a formal SEC document, it should be treated as a genuine concern. The prospectus filed with the SEC for the Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF gives an assessment of the risk to investors in the ETF in respect of the XRP component. One of the risks mentioned is manipulation by XRP whales It is surprising that often when people raise the issue of… pic.twitter.com/twdpkCGoo8 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 27, 2025 The filing also detailed XRP’s structural risks. Since its entire supply was created at launch, XRP cannot expand to meet rising demand. Without mining or staking rewards, validators secure the network without new issuance. This setup makes XRP different from assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but it also adds to liquidity challenges and volatility. By identifying whale manipulation as a material risk, the ETF filing may influence how regulators, institutions, and investors approach crypto markets. It could mark a step toward greater transparency and a more open discussion about the realities of trading digital assets. “If an institutional applicant for an EFT acknowledges the risk of whale manipulation then it should be considered a…