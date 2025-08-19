New Zealand Dollar gathers strength above 0.5900 as investors await RBNZ rate decision

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:11
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021074-5.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02781+0.18%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09023+48.72%
  • NZD/USD strengthens to around 0.5925 in Tuesday’s early Asian session. 
  • Traders currently expect a rate cut at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting.
  • The RBNZ is set to lower the OCR by 25 basis points to 3.0% on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair gains ground to near 0.5925 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as a slew of US economic data keeps the case for a September Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut intact. Traders will closely monitor the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision and the FOMC Minutes later on Wednesday. 

A jump in US wholesale prices last month and a solid increase in July’s Retail Sales reports dimmed the prospect of an oversized 50 basis points (bps) Fed cut. However, investors still anticipate rate reductions this year, which might undermine the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair. 

Money markets are now pricing in nearly an 83% possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Traders will take more cues from the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech keenly watched for guidance on a September interest-rate cut after recent US data.

On the Kiwi front, the RBNZ is expected to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at its August meeting on Wednesday, resuming its easing cycle after a pause in July as the economy shows signs of stalling. Investors will keep an eye on the fresh economic forecasts, along with the Press Conference from Governor Christian Hawkesby. The dovish remarks from the New Zealand central bank could drag the NZD lower against the USD in the near term.

RBNZ FAQs

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.

Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.

In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-gathers-strength-above-05900-as-investors-await-rbnz-rate-decision-202508190114

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG