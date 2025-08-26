New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5850 as Trump orders removal of Fed governor Cook

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:44
NEAR
NEAR$2.416-4.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.271-1.80%
CryptoAutos
AUTOS$0.0117-9.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10078+0.09%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.453-2.58%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.014716-1.22%
  • NZD/USD gains traction to around 0.5860 in Tuesday’s early Asian session. 
  • Trump said he is removing Lisa Cook from the Fed board. 
  • The RBNZ’s dovish tone might cap the Kiwi’s upside. 

The NZD/USD pair gains ground to near 0.5860 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) independence after the report that US President Donald Trump says he is removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook. 

Reuters reported early Tuesday that Trump said that he was removing Fed Governor Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. Trump made the announcement in a letter to Cook that he posted on social media. 

Cook’s exit will allow Trump to tap a replacement, helping him to exert more control over Fed policy. Concerns about the central bank’s independence could exert some selling pressure on the USD and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term. 

New Zealand’s Retail Sales rose 0.5% QoQ in the second quarter (Q2) versus a 0.8% increase in Q1, Statistics New Zealand reported Monday. This figure came in above market expectations of a 0.2% gain. Meanwhile, Retail Sales ex Autos climbed 0.7% for the same period, compared to a 0.4% gain in the previous period. The upbeat Retail Sales boost the Kiwi against the USD. 

However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) dovish tone might cap the upside for the NZD. The New Zealand central bank cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.0% at its August meeting last week. 

The RBNZ signalled further reductions in the coming months as policymakers warned of domestic and global headwinds to growth. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 50% possibility of a move in October and over a 100% chance for November, according to Reuters. 

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-strengthens-above-05850-as-trump-orders-removal-of-fed-governor-cook-202508260054

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.9138-0.97%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

The burgeoning world of cryptocurrency offers a vast frontier for investment and innovation, with new coins and tokens continuously entering the market. As the blockchain ecosystem expands, tools like ChatGPT become invaluable for enthusiasts and investors seeking to navigate this complex domain. ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI developed by OpenAI, can be harnessed to conduct thorough [...]
Wink
LIKE$0.012003-1.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-4.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006724-3.12%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/26 15:01
Partager
Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash, a licensed crypto asset service provider under HashKey Group, a leading Asian digital asset financial services group, has announced the completion of its comprehensive transformation and its official launch as HashKey Japan. This move is not only a significant step in the company's long-term development strategy in Japan, but also marks a new phase in its business, evolving from simple trading services to asset management and on-chain institutional solutions. HashKey Japan is committed to becoming the preferred channel for local companies entering the digital asset industry. This upgrade demonstrates HashKey Group's commitment to deepening its presence in the Japanese market. On August 25th, HashKey Japan hosted a closed-door luncheon in Tokyo, inviting several major Japanese companies actively exploring Web3 opportunities. During these discussions, HashKey Japan and attendees discussed how to jointly develop innovative solutions to help companies successfully enter the blockchain industry. This series of interactions demonstrates the company's future ambitions, not only to export its technology and services but also to collaborate with the local market to advance digital finance practices. Since its founding in 2018, HashKey Japan has prioritized security and compliance, strictly adhering to the Payment Services Act, relevant regulatory guidelines, and the industry rules of the Japan Crypto Asset Exchange Association. In June 2021, the company obtained registered crypto asset trading service provider status, laying the foundation for its subsequent transition to serving institutional and professional investors. HashKey Japan CEO Deng Chao stated that the brand upgrade is a significant milestone in the company's development, marking the expansion of its business focus from simple trading to asset management and on-chain services. He emphasized that Japan has always been a priority in the group's strategy, and the company will continue to provide compliant, innovative solutions that meet the highest industry standards. From Tokyo Hash to HashKey Japan, HashKey has upgraded not only its name but also its business approach. In the future, in addition to high-net-worth client trading and OTC services, HashKey Japan will gradually expand its asset management business, including funds, ETFs, and structured products, and promote the implementation of on-chain services such as decentralized financial products, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. HashKey Group is Asia's leading one-stop digital asset financial services provider, encompassing trading, asset management, and infrastructure development. The transformation and upgrade of HashKey Japan is a key step in the group's overall strategy. Leveraging its established network in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai, HashKey will combine global experience with local market insights to drive the development of digital finance in Japan. About HashKey Japan HashKey Japan, a subsidiary of HashKey Group, is a strategic subsidiary in Japan. Its business covers three key areas: trading services, including fiat deposits and withdrawals, and spot trading; asset management, encompassing active and passive investment strategies, including funds, ETFs, and structured products; and on-chain solutions, encompassing decentralized finance, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. Leveraging Japan's forward-thinking regulatory environment, HashKey Japan will collaborate with local partners to promote ecosystem development and foster the wider adoption of digital assets within the Japanese financial system.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16659+17.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05763-2.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1215-1.93%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 15:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA

Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million