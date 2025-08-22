Newsom Greenlights Special Election For California Redistricting

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 11:02
Topline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday that will allow Californians to vote on a redrawn congressional map this fall, possibly countering a redistricting approved by Texas lawmakers this week that could add five GOP seats to the U.S. House.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

The measure will be voted on in November and could effectively nullify the seats Republicans are expected to gain in the House if it is approved.

Voters will specifically decide whether to suspend California’s current congressional districts in favor of a map more partial to Democrats.

Democrats control 43 of California’s 52 congressional seats and could flip five Republican seats with a redistricting.

Crucial Quote

Newsom characterized the special election in a tweet as “Direct democracy that gives us a fighting chance to STOP Donald Trump’s election rigging.”

Key Background

California’s move came as Newsom vowed to respond to Texas Republicans approving a controversial plan backed by President Donald Trump to redraw its map to hand the GOP five additional favorable districts in the state. The Texas House passed the map Wednesday evening, following delays after a cohort of state House Democrats fled Texas to block the chamber from having a quorum, effectively keeping it from voting on the map. The Texas Democrats returned earlier this week after California Democrats indicated they would approve a map to offset the GOP’s gains.

What To Watch For

Whether additional states join in the mid-decade redistricting push. Lawmakers in red states like Ohio, Florida and Missouri have indicated they’re interested in reviewing maps, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have said they are looking at options in those blue states. Republicans hold a razor-thin 219-212 majority in the House.

Further Reading

Obama Calls California’s Redistricting Proposal ‘Responsible,’ Report Says (Forbes)

Will Redistricting Fight Spread After Texas And California? These States Could Be Next (Forbes)

