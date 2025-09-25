The post Nexstar evaluating show status for ABC stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate whether it will bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to its ABC-affiliate stations, a day after the late night show returned to the Disney-owned network. Nexstar’s broadcast TV stations affiliated with ABC did not air Kimmel’s return to late night on Tuesday. “Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve.” Nexstar, along with fellow station owner Sinclair, said it would preempt Kimmel when Disney returned the show to broadcast on Tuesday, leaving customers in many markets unable to watch the show on their local station. A Sinclair representative didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the state of discussions between Sinclair and Disney, and whether it would similarly continue to preempt Kimmel. Two of the largest broadcast station owners, Nexstar and Sinclair together own about 70 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S. The comedian addressed the situation during his monologue Tuesday. “We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said after a commercial break. “After almost 23 years on the air, we’re suddenly not being broadcast in 20% of the country, which is not a situation… The post Nexstar evaluating show status for ABC stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate whether it will bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to its ABC-affiliate stations, a day after the late night show returned to the Disney-owned network. Nexstar’s broadcast TV stations affiliated with ABC did not air Kimmel’s return to late night on Tuesday. “Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve.” Nexstar, along with fellow station owner Sinclair, said it would preempt Kimmel when Disney returned the show to broadcast on Tuesday, leaving customers in many markets unable to watch the show on their local station. A Sinclair representative didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the state of discussions between Sinclair and Disney, and whether it would similarly continue to preempt Kimmel. Two of the largest broadcast station owners, Nexstar and Sinclair together own about 70 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S. The comedian addressed the situation during his monologue Tuesday. “We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said after a commercial break. “After almost 23 years on the air, we’re suddenly not being broadcast in 20% of the country, which is not a situation…

Nexstar evaluating show status for ABC stations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:16
Chainbase
C$0.21282+0.25%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03139+2.21%
MemeCore
M$2.51607+7.54%
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.19%
Union
U$0.010336+1.71%

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images

Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate whether it will bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to its ABC-affiliate stations, a day after the late night show returned to the Disney-owned network.

Nexstar’s broadcast TV stations affiliated with ABC did not air Kimmel’s return to late night on Tuesday.

“Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve.”

Nexstar, along with fellow station owner Sinclair, said it would preempt Kimmel when Disney returned the show to broadcast on Tuesday, leaving customers in many markets unable to watch the show on their local station.

A Sinclair representative didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the state of discussions between Sinclair and Disney, and whether it would similarly continue to preempt Kimmel.

Two of the largest broadcast station owners, Nexstar and Sinclair together own about 70 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S.

The comedian addressed the situation during his monologue Tuesday.

“We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said after a commercial break. “After almost 23 years on the air, we’re suddenly not being broadcast in 20% of the country, which is not a situation we relish.”

Last week, ABC parent Disney said it would temporarily suspend production on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following comments by host Kimmel that linked the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

Kimmel’s suspension came shortly after an announcement from Nexstar that it would not air the program — as well as comments from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr suggesting ABC affiliate stations could be at risk of losing broadcast licenses over Kimmel’s comments.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said in Tuesday’s emotional monologue. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/24/jimmy-kimmel-live-nexstar-show-status-abc-stations.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff