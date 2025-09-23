Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates won’t show Kimmel’s return Tuesday, joining Sinclair in preempting program

People gather outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show is performed in Hollywood on Sept. 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest owners of broadcast TV stations, said it would not air the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday.

The company joins Sinclair, which said Monday it didn’t plan to air the late night show, and instead would show other programming.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.