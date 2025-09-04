Next 55x Crypto: XYZVerse (XYZ) to Surge 3600% Before XRP and Solana (SOL) Hit New ATHs

A few cryptos are gaining attention with their strong growth potential. Market watchers are showing interest in XYZVerse (XYZ), hinting at a possible huge price jump. This buzz grows as major names like XRP and Solana (SOL) are expected to reach new peak prices. Fresh data suggests XYZVerse could outpace them both.

XRP (XRP)

XRP keeps hovering between $2.67 and $2.98 after a rough week that shaved 4.72% off its tag. The slide now sits at 7.86% for the month, yet the coin remains 18.65% up from half a year ago. Momentum cooled, but bulls are still circling.

Short term signals stay mixed. Price hugs the 10-day average at $2.85 while the 100-day line at $2.81 rises gently. RSI stands at 44.10, near neutral but leaning weak. Stochastic sits at 20.81, hinting oversold. MACD keeps a tiny positive line, suggesting bears lack full control.

If buyers defend $2.56, a break above $2.98 could rush toward the first wall at $3.19, a jump of about 8%. Clearing that zone opens $3.51, roughly 18% above now. Failure to hold $2.56 risks a slide to $2.24, about 15% down. Expect choppy trade with a slight upward tilt.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Solana (SOL)

Solana moved in a tight $184.88-$217.32 range this week and still closed with a 1.72% gain. The token slipped under its 10-day average of $209.18 yet stays above the 100-day line at $204.55, showing short-term cooling while the broader trend stays up. Momentum tools sit low, which often signals sellers are tiring.

Zoom out and the picture brightens. SOL jumped 21.76% in the past month and 48.21% over 6 months, outpacing most large caps. The rise lost speed only in the last few sessions, letting buyers regroup near the mid-200 area. Volume holds steady, so a single sharp move could set the next leg.

Traders watch $233.88 as the first ceiling. A break there would open room toward $266.33, roughly 23% above today’s top tick. Failure to clear $217 could drag price to support at $169.01, about 10% below the week’s floor, with deeper protection near 136.57. Given the longer climb and modest near-term pullback, odds still lean to an upside test before any larger slide.

Conclusion

XRP and SOL are good, but first all-sport memecoin XYZVerse now leads the 2025 bull run, targeting 20,000% gains by merging GameFi, media partnerships, and passionate sports fandom.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

