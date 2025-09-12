Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Crypto News

Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025.

Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale.

Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.

Key Takeaways:

Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage

Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation

PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions

Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026

A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale

Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it.

This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too.

This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking for: fair, skill-based PvP backed by real value.

Importantly, the games are browser-based, require no downloads, and are mobile-optimized, allowing mass accessibility from day one. This ease of access positions Tapzi to scale faster than many Web3-native titles, especially as blockchain gaming gears up for a projected $800B market size by 2035.

Tokenomics That Aim to Outperform Meme Coins and Hype Cycles

Tapzi’s tokenomics model is tightly constructed to prevent inflation and protect long-term value. Here’s the breakdown of its structure:

Fixed supply of 5 billion TAPZI ensures scarcity.

ensures scarcity. 20% for presale , with structured vesting to discourage dumps.

, with structured vesting to discourage dumps. 20% liquidity locked , providing early stability.

, providing early stability. 10% team allocation , with long-term alignment.

, with long-term alignment. No emissions-based rewards, reducing sell pressure.

Compare this to typical meme tokens with unlimited supply, unpredictable burns, or short-lived airdrops. Many of those fade when market sentiment turns. Tapzi’s system generates utility from real activity, not artificial demand.

Because players fund prize pools through their own staking, Tapzi removes the need for new token issuance to sustain engagement. This anti-inflation design gives it a stronger long-term trajectory than speculative tokens currently circulating on DEXes.

Presale Momentum and Roadmap Milestones

At the time of writing, Tapzi’s presale is active at $0.0035, with over 27 million tokens already secured. Once stage 2 begins, the price is expected to rise to $0.0045—translating into a guaranteed 30–40% markup for early buyers. This kind of tiered presale structure is a signal for serious market entry rather than a pump-and-dump.

Looking ahead, the Tapzi roadmap includes multiple touchpoints for user acquisition and feature delivery:

Q3 2025: Website launch, web demo rollout, contract audits.

Website launch, web demo rollout, contract audits. Q4 2025: Platform beta, first global tournament, PancakeSwap listing.

Platform beta, first global tournament, PancakeSwap listing. Q1 2026: NFT cosmetics, user avatars, major CEX listings.

NFT cosmetics, user avatars, major CEX listings. Q2 2026: Cross-chain deployment, DAO governance, SDK developer integration.

Each milestone is tied to either utility delivery or ecosystem expansion—unlike many meme projects where roadmaps rarely translate into real products.

That structured delivery sets Tapzi apart from meme coins like MAGACOIN or Bitcoin Hyper, which rely heavily on market cycles and influencer support but lack technical depth or product timelines.

CRO Comparison: Can Tapzi Compete?

Cronos (CRO) is no lightweight. Backed by Crypto.com and recent deals like the $6.4B Trump Media treasury partnership, CRO has established itself as a major player with deep liquidity and strong exchange integration.

In Q3 2025 alone, it experienced a 73% weekly rally, though its price corrected after reaching heavy resistance zones near $0.35.

However, CRO’s scalability isn’t without friction. Its ecosystem remains reliant on larger partners and centralized entities, making innovation slower.

Tapzi operates on a leaner, more decentralized model. It’s built on the BNB Smart Chain, offering low fees and rapid transactions. Its growth is fueled not by big capital injections but by gameplay-driven demand, a more organic and sustainable source of traction.

If Tapzi maintains its momentum and successfully executes its roadmap, it could become one of the most scalable Web3-native tokens under 1 cent. While CRO is focusing on DeFi and reward integrations, Tapzi is building an active gaming economy with real users and direct token usage.

Media Links:

Website: https://tapzi.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

