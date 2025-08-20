Next Crypto to Explode: Cold Wallet, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and SUBBD Presales Heating Up

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 02:00
Cold Wallet

Presales often give early buyers a rare chance to secure tokens at steep discounts before public listings push valuations higher. In today’s market, several projects are standing out with strong adoption potential and clear utility. Among them, Cold Wallet is leading the pack thanks to its cashback-driven design and a presale-to-launch price gap that sets it apart.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Hyper leverages Bitcoin’s brand while introducing faster transactions and DeFi features. Snorter merges trading with social engagement, turning insights into income. SUBBD addresses subscription management using blockchain. Each of these projects has unique strengths, but for those asking which could be the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet’s numbers and growth model put it at the top.

Cold Wallet (CWT): A Built-In 50× Growth Gap

Cold Wallet is redefining what a self-custody wallet can be. Instead of charging users with endless fees, it rewards them. Every gas payment, coin swap, or on/off-ramp transaction returns cashback in the native CWT coin. Users who hold more CWT unlock higher tiers of rewards, up to 100% cashback on gas fees.

The urgency lies in the presale math. Cold Wallet has already raised $6.2 million and is now in Stage 18, with coins priced at just $0.00998. The confirmed launch price of $0.3517 locks in a 35×+ gap for current buyers before the market even begins natural price discovery.

AD 4nXfxsv0nXYXRu eELCOWxW0QRL4yyCSPrwNpAnWwdZEYCpmEihlhU1frIgSVi9NNXUrhuJTsWHg g zjniRvLCikt14ydItHhx8fNkcuBWFk50ktKgu4Mxq4HqvBID7H0bUuwhMV?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

Its presale is structured across 150 stages, each one incrementally increasing the coin price. This means that waiting even a few rounds could mean paying much more for the same allocation.

With strong fundamentals, cashback utility, and a ready-made user base through the Plus Wallet acquisition, Cold Wallet is gaining traction fast. These factors make it one of the strongest candidates for the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper: Extending Bitcoin’s Reach

Bitcoin Hyper takes advantage of Bitcoin’s massive reputation but aims to go further. By building on a Layer-2 solution powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine, it introduces faster transactions, lower costs, and DeFi functionality. This approach not only improves Bitcoin’s scalability but also makes it more versatile for payments, finance, and applications.

The presale is attracting attention due to its favorable pricing compared to the expected listing value. Tapping into Bitcoin’s established brand and user community gives Bitcoin Hyper a strong foundation.

Snorter: Turning Social Trading Into Rewards

Snorter blends trading with social finance, creating a platform where users can monetize their insights. Traders earn rewards when others follow their strategies, and the native token powers tipping, staking, and access to premium analytics.

Currently in presale, Snorter’s token is selling at a fraction of its expected exchange rate, giving early participants a price advantage. Social finance platforms often see rapid adoption, and Snorter’s gamified reward structure could help drive viral growth.

AD 4nXdLA8 lcTIzjFAfVLyXRgDL1tb3ez5ZbydsRsz873iWsQlsolT6IJ igstoQfVeuUxKZjPqvuRQWiZCIo vulshIhunq7WXnaRZgVbusWQa47H vxydvVW4swOhjw6iPNgCRYGSdw?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

By combining community-driven engagement with financial incentives, Snorter holds a promising place among projects competing for the next crypto to explode title.

SUBBD: Decentralizing Subscription Management

SUBBD is tackling a problem nearly everyone faces: managing recurring subscriptions. Whether for streaming, software, or services, tracking costs across multiple platforms can be difficult. SUBBD offers a blockchain-based solution where subscription credits are tokenized and can be shared or transferred peer-to-peer.

The crypto presale pricing is far lower than its intended listing value, providing early buyers with a significant discount. Given the sheer size of the subscription economy, a decentralized solution like SUBBD could appeal to a wide user base.

AD 4nXcc9pjvqpSpc z9v 5Q8ykQVL7MMCSde7hv1mLU9uJsCI8mdyYEeVVYvk2BlhnDKEE6paia01YR284JnE5R2NztTxbup8CdE5Q3Lf5JuMlYNQvdfqA5yh0SCuOamzxZpUMsbWcEQg?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

With strong utility tied to a growing industry, SUBBD earns its place as one of the promising presale projects to watch in 2025.

Final Thoughts

Crypto presales are short windows of opportunity, and the current group includes some of the most promising projects for those looking ahead to 2025. Cold Wallet leads with a $6.2M presale, Stage 18 pricing at $0.00998, and a cashback model that ties rewards to real use. Bitcoin Hyper adds layered functionality to Bitcoin’s trusted base, Snorter monetizes social trading, and SUBBD streamlines subscription management through blockchain.

AD 4nXf4dt8icERFMUXFOzl0n1VTalb7HFIhfSjVhM0E0ic7C0NS2VrU6Z7Z5EhQKH267eiqC3kx3PmAwg3wV7aRk9CeeSny5m saNyaDbCgjqn4Wccw1MOBCRJ3npA6NIkXgvhTu0vR4g?key=bh5a jnpDpubKhzJ FOs1A

For those wondering which project could be the next crypto to explode, Cold Wallet stands out for its locked-in 35× price gap, self-custody utility, and clear adoption pathway.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it's the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What's happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World's First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let's dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
