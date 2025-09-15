Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 15)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that's aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you're looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

September 15, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

REX-Osprey filed a registration statement with the SEC to launch multiple crypto ETFs, including for $DOGE, $XRP, $BTC, and $SOL.

The first spots, $DOGE and $XRP are likely to launch this Thursday, which sets up the market for its expected October push. This may explain $DOGE’s weekly performance, up 18.74% over the last seven days.

The news is likely to fuel $DOGE’s chart movements these coming days, with Maxi Doge ($MAXI) coming strongly from behind.

As $DOGE’s meaner and more unhinged step brother, Maxi Doge is the embodiment of degen trading, with 1000x-leverage positions and no safety nets.

Solana Tests $250 As Galaxy Digital Buys $306M in $SOL, Bringing Snorter Token Into the Spotlight

September 15, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Galaxy Digital just bought 1.2M $SOL for a total investment of $306M, followed by another purchase of 325,000 $SOL for $78M.

These latest buys add to the company’s 5-day $SOL buying spree, which now totals 6.5M $SOL for an investment of $1.55B.

(Not)Coincidentally, $SOL pushed 16% over the past week, now trading at little over $240. A breakout above $250 could turn into a sustained rally and reflect onto projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Snorter Token’s armed Aardvark is the most lethal coin hunter on the blockchain, capable of sniping hot tokens in milliseconds. With the community’s hype behind it, $SNORT could explode post launch.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-15-2025/