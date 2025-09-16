Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 16)

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 18:07
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.02%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764-4.90%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.056-18.72%

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 16, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

Logo Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) - Real-Time Layer-2 Solution for Scaling Bitcoin Launch: May, 2025 Join Presale Logo Maxi Doge ($MAXI) - High-Impact Meme Coin Built On Strength, Staking & Conviction Launch: July, 2025 Join Presale Logo PepeNode ($PEPENODE) - A New, Gamified Way to Mine to Earn Meme Coin Rewards Launch: February, 2025 Join Presale Logo Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) - Empowering Retail Traders with Viral Meme Energy & Exclusive Insights Launch: February, 2025 Join Presale Logo Best Wallet Token ($BEST) - Get Easy, Early Access to New Curated Presale Projects Launch: November, 2024 Join Presale

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. As Altcoin Euphoria Builds, $SNORT Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

September 16, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 80, signaling a powerful shift toward altcoin dominance.

While major players like $SOL and $XRP are leading the charge, analysts suggest the real euphoria is still ahead – typically when the best low-cap tokens explode in the final phase of the cycle.

Alt: Altcoin Season Is On, Say Analysts | Source: X

That’s where Snorter Bot and the Snorter Token ($SNORT) come in. With its AI-powered trading bot, Snorter is built for the chaos and opportunity of peak altseason – —and is quickly gaining traction as the next crypto to explode.

Presale is live now and early buyers are getting in before the hype hits.

Our Snorter Token price prediction forecasts $0.94 by the year’s end, a 800% ROI.

Pepenode: Next Crypto to Explode as REX-Osprey Prepares to Launch XRP and DOGE ETFs

September 16, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

There’s no stopping REX-Osprey as its XRP ($XRP) and Dogecoin ($DOGE) ETFs are expected to launch this week.

Yesterday, REX Shares teased on X its upcoming XRP ETF, the first in the US to deliver investors spot exposure to $XRP.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas posted that REX-Osprey’s $DOJE spot ETF offering $DOGE exposure will launch alongside the XRP one on Thursday, September 18.

ETFs like these help further expand crypto adoption among individuals, particularly those who prefer to do so indirectly versus buying assets themselves.

Aside from ETFs and trading, crypto mining is yet another way to get into the market.

Pepenode’s ($PEPENODE) virtual meme coin mining rig can revolutionize mining, as it doesn’t require users to set up their own rig, which can cost several thousand dollars.

Its fun premise has already attracted investors, allowing it to raise over $1.1M to date, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

Use our guide to buy Pepenode quickly and easily.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-16-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0388+1.46%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16184+1.17%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Partager
Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

PANews reported on June 19 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire posted on the X platform: "Each node on the Circle Payments Network (CPN) creates more value for all network participants
Moonveil
MORE$0.08762-3.59%
NODE
NODE$0.06543-18.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861-4.22%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:06
Partager
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.07%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Tron to Adjust Fees as TRX Price Surge Raises Costs