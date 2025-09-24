Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

2025/09/24 18:00
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

September 24, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

On September 23rd, Y Combinator partnered with Coinbase Ventures and Base to unveil Fintech 3.0 — a funding initiative targeting startups building financial systems directly on blockchain.

YC frames this as the third era of fintech, following the digitization of banking in the 1990s and the emergence of API-driven services, such as Stripe, in the 2010s.

Three main factors are now making on-chain finance mainstream, starting with regulatory clarity, with the U.S. GENIUS Act boosting stablecoin markets.

Following that is the scalable infrastructure, such as Base Layer-2, which hosts $15B in assets and the mass adoption, with 560M crypto users worldwide and $30T in stablecoin settlements expected in 2024.

This synchronization sets the stage for the next generation of crypto projects, such as the Maxi Doge ($MAXI). With meme coins already rebounding, Maxi Doge combines meme culture with real-world DeFi utility, leveraging the Doge legacy, viral community energy, and MemeFi momentum.

With $2.4M already raised in presales, the next price jump is just two days away. Secure your tokens by visiting the Maxi Doge presale website.

Kazakhstan Launches Solana Stablecoin as Snorter Token Helps Traders Find the Next Crypto to Explode

September 24, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Kazakhstan launched its Evo ($KZTE) stablecoin on Solana yesterday, further establishing itself as a crypto hub in the region.

Pegged to its tenge currency, $KZTE can be used to purchase crypto and even goods and services, according to a report.

The country partnered with the likes of crypto exchange Intebix as well as credit card company Mastercard to make the project possible.

This is a huge win for the Solana blockchain, which is largely recognized as the home of the best meme coins.

While stablecoins like $KZTE are great for payments, meme coins are more speculative, with new ones being launched every day.

The sheer volume of meme coins being produced makes it difficult to find the next crypto to explode.

This is where Snorter Token ($SNORT) comes in, a project that wants to solve the issue with its Telegram-based crypto trading bot, Snorter Token.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist

