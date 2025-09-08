Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 8)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 8, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 39,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) - Real-Time Layer-2 Solution for Scaling Bitcoin Launch: May, 2025 Join PresaleMaxi Doge ($MAXI) - High-Impact Meme Coin Built On Strength, Staking & Conviction Launch: July, 2025 Join PresalePepeNode ($PEPENODE) - A New, Gamified Way to Mine to Earn Meme Coin Rewards Launch: February, 2025 Join PresaleWall Street Pepe ($WEPE) - Empowering Retail Traders with Viral Meme Energy & Exclusive Insights Launch: February, 2025 Join PresaleBest Wallet Token ($BEST) - Get Easy, Early Access to New Curated Presale Projects Launch: November, 2024 Join Presale

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Check Out the Next Crypto to Explode as First Doge ETF Set to Launch

September 8, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is up by 7% in the last 24 hours with the imminent launch of the first $DOGE ETF.

In a post on X, REX-Osprey announced that its $DOJE ETF is launching soon, and will ‘deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin $DOGE.’

It’s worth noting, though, that $DOJE will be a 40-Act ETF because it isn’t approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

As such, it’ll only provide indirect exposure to $DOGE through various index-based instruments, futures, and swaps, according to Yahoo! Finance.

REX-Osprey’s announcement sent shockwaves throughout the market, potentially triggering a wallet to move 10.3M $DOGE after being dormant for nearly two years.

If you prefer to own cryptocurrencies directly, Best Wallet Token’s ($BEST) crypto wallet of the same name can help keep your digital assets secure. In addition, Best Wallet’s built-in Token Launchpad gives you early access to presales—perfect if you’re on the hunt for the next crypto to explode.

Read ‘What is Best Wallet Token’ and get the lowdown on the token that powers Best Wallet.

Dogecoin Pushes to $2.33, Leading the Altcoin Rally and Fueling Maxi Doge’s $2M Presale

September 8, 2025 • 10:06 UTC

Dogecoin is on a chart rampage after breaking to $2.33 at the time of writing, rallying the entire altcoin market.

REX-Osprey’s announcement of a coming Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) is the main catalyst behind the pump and it promises to keep $DOGE in a frenzied state.

The same applies to Maxi Doge ($MAXI), Dogecoin’s more aggressive and unhinged relative, which only trades at 1000x leverage with no safety nets. This makes Maxi Doge the official mascot of degen traders who seek pumps and profit no matter the cost.

You can read our price prediction for $MAXI right here.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-8-2025/