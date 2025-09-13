Next week's macro outlook: "Super Central Bank Week" is coming, and the Federal Reserve is about to restart its interest rate cut cycle

Par : PANews
2025/09/13 19:13
PANews reported on September 13th that mild CPI and PPI inflation reports, along with a surge in initial jobless claims, paved the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points at its September meeting. The coming week will be a highly anticipated "Super Central Bank Week," and President Trump is about to have his long-awaited moment. The Federal Reserve will meet next week to set monetary policy, and its decision is likely to set the tone for market performance for the rest of the year. The following are key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 20:30 on Monday, the US September New York Fed manufacturing index;

At 20:30 on Tuesday, the monthly rate of U.S. retail sales in August and the monthly rate of U.S. import price index in August will be released;

At 2:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and a summary of its economic forecasts;

At 2:30 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 13th;

At 22:00 on Thursday, the U.S. Conference Board Leading Index monthly rate for August will be released.

The Federal Reserve will hold its policy meeting next week, where it is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, with a 7% chance of a 50 basis point cut. However, according to market pricing, a more likely scenario is for the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings.

