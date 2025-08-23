Next week's macroeconomic outlook: Don't be too crazy about rate cuts, don't be too panic about PCE

Par : PANews
2025/08/23 20:41
MemeCore
M$0.43019-4.22%
Threshold
T$0.01687+7.65%
U
U$0.015-1.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.05623+9.67%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1805+2.61%
Salamanca
DON$0.000565+4.05%

PANews reported on August 23rd that for most of this month, Wall Street traders flocked to the stock and bond markets, betting that the Federal Reserve was finally ready to start cutting interest rates again. The only thing they were waiting for was the green light from Fed Chairman Powell to maintain this round of gains. They got their wish on Friday, when Powell took a dovish stance in a highly anticipated speech, triggering the largest cross-market rally since April. The cryptocurrency market was boiling, and the price of Ethereum hit a nearly four-year high. Gold rose 1%. Here are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 03:15 on Tuesday, Logan, the 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Dallas Fed, delivered a speech and participated in a panel discussion at the 100th anniversary conference of the Banco de Mexico.

At 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President John Williams delivered a keynote speech at the Banco de Mexico 100th Anniversary Conference.

Tuesday at 22:00, the U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for August and the U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August;

At 00:45 on Thursday, Barkin, a 2027 FOMC voting member and president of the Richmond Fed, delivered a speech;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the revised annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States will be released;

At 06:00 on Friday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller will deliver a speech on monetary policy;

At 20:30 on Friday, the annual rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in July, the monthly rate of personal spending in July, and the monthly rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in July will be released.

Looking ahead to the US dollar index, downward pressure on the greenback is expected to persist as labor market data becomes a primary focus for the Federal Reserve and market participants almost fully anticipate a rate cut next month. Unless future employment reports significantly alter the outlook, the US dollar index is expected to remain under pressure, particularly against currencies supported by more hawkish central banks. While a rate cut may be imminent for investors, the path forward for subsequent easing is far from straightforward, and uncertainty surrounding the policy outlook is becoming a new focal point.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.015-1.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.78%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002226+2.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01413+6.88%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-2.38%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Partager
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02847+4.32%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0833+0.77%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum