Next week’s rate cut to unleash billions in daily inflows for Bitcoin ETFs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:01
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs took in over a billion dollars of net inflows over the past week as Bitcoin price showed strength above $110,000, setting up a clean test of supply and demand if the Federal Reserve cuts rates next week.

Farside Investors shows $741.5 million on the day, with Fidelity’s FBTC at $299.0 million and BlackRock’s IBIT at $211.2 million, while intraday vendor tallies vary slightly due to timing and processing of creations and redemptions.

Bitcoin traded around $114,132 on Sept. 11, following August’s record above $124,000 reported by Reuters.

At current prices, the arithmetic is straightforward. A $757 million net inflow buys about 6,640 BTC, which equates to nearly 15 days of new issuance at the post-halving pace of roughly 450 BTC per day.

The halving last April cut the block subsidy to 3.125 BTC, and with about 144 blocks mined per day, baseline issuance sits near that 450 BTC mark, subject to small fluctuations in block times.

Net ETF flow (USD)Implied BTC bought (at $114,000)Days of issuance absorbed (~450 BTC/day)
$500,000,000≈4,386 BTC≈9.7 days
$757,000,000≈6,640 BTC≈14.8 days
$1,000,000,000≈8,772 BTC≈19.5 days
$5,000,000,000 (per month)≈43,860 BTC≈97.5 days

The set-up for another demand shock hinges on policy. A Reuters poll of economists conducted Sept. 8–11 points to a 25 basis point cut on Sept. 17, and the survey notes markets already fully anticipate that move.

CME’s FedWatch tool shows how fed funds futures embed those odds in real time, with messaging that its probabilities should be attributed to FedWatch. If the Fed cuts and 10-year real yields drift lower from the 1.79 percent print last week, the macro backdrop that supported record gold ETF inflows in recent months would rhyme with bitcoin’s ETF era, since lower real yields reduce the carry hurdle for long-duration assets.

Flows are already building again. Farside’s daily table shows the strongest one-day intake since July, led by FBTC and IBIT. SoSoValue’s issuer-level dashboard corroborates the leadership split, with its latest 1-day readings listing IBIT 1D net inflow near $211 million and FBTC near $299 million, consistent with the totals above. Data vendors differ at the margin because of cut-off times and share-count updates, but the order of magnitude is clear.

The supply side has become mechanical after the halving.

Mined issuance now reflects the 3.125 BTC block subsidy and an average cadence near 144 blocks daily, which places a ceiling on organic supply into ETF demand windows.

The halving block at height 840,000 on April 20, 2024, is a verifiable on-chain reference for the subsidy change (block 840,000). Frictions inside ETF plumbing have also eased. In late July, the SEC approved in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETPs, aligning bitcoin and ether products with the mechanics used by commodity ETPs.

That change reduces cash drag and can tighten the arbitrage band, which can influence how quickly primary market demand transmits into spot buying.

A cut would test how much of that demand is rate-sensitive versus structural. One way to frame it is in “days of issuance absorbed per day.” If daily net inflows run at $250 million, $500 million, then $1 billion, the absorption rate spans about 4.9, 9.7, then 19.5 days of issuance per day at a $114,000 price.

A price shift changes the math; the same $757 million would absorb about 16.0 days at $105,000 and about 14.0 days at $120,000, reflecting the fewer coins purchased when prices are higher. That sensitivity is immediate in the primary market, and it will interact with dealer inventories, cross-venue liquidity, and futures basis costs.

Derivatives carry costs remain moderate by 2025’s standards. Aggregated three-month rates across major venues generally cluster in the mid-single digits, a zone that neither adds a large headwind to hedged ETF-related inventory nor invites extreme carry compression.

If a cut pulls funding and basis lower, the relative appeal of unhedged, spot-only exposure inside ETFs can rise in asset allocation models that manage tracking error and gross leverage.

The stock of available coins matters alongside flow.

Glassnode’s illiquid supply metric, which tracks coins held by entities with little or no spending history, rose to a record above 14.3 million BTC in late August. This inventory is historically slow to mobilize, so primary ETF demand often leans on exchange balances and dealer warehousing rather than immediate LTH distribution.

Mining economics sit in the background as a release valve. Luxor’s hashprice work shows post-halving revenue per unit of hash remains compressed, and while network difficulty hit new highs through August, the direct contribution to circulating supply is capped by the protocol. Pressure on miner treasuries can free up some inventory, but that channel is finite relative to ETF intake at the speeds cited above.

Scenario frame for next week is therefore narrow and testable. If the Fed cuts 25 bps and ETF net inflows migrate into a $500 million to $1 billion daily range for several sessions, the primary market would absorb roughly 10 to 20 days of issuance each day at current prices, which tightens available float unless exchange balances replenish.

If the Fed holds and real yields firm, flows could fade toward flat to $250 million, which implies zero to about five days of issuance absorbed per day, a setting where miner and trader supply can meet demand without visible dislocations.

The in-kind regime, the present basis term structure, and the illiquid supply share all point to how quickly any imbalance would show up in spreads and price impact rather than in a drawn-out squeeze.

For now, the tape offers a simple benchmark. One day, the U.S. spot ETF flow matched nearly two weeks of the new Bitcoin, and the policy decision on Sept. 17 will determine whether that ratio becomes a routine feature or an outlier of a strong week.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/next-weeks-rate-cut-will-unleash-billions-in-daily-inflows-for-bitcoin-etfs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32323+0.74%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04566-7.06%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0010781-12.50%
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.67-0.45%
Union
U$0.01013-7.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004324-1.32%
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
MAY
MAY$0.04337+1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.24+0.85%
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
