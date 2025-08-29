Nexus — active in the project with an eye on the drop

In this article:
Nexus is a project developing technologies for secure and verifiable online computations, protecting user identities through Nexus zkVM and Nexus Network.
At the moment, the project is running the third phase of its incentivized testnet. As part of this phase, participants need to set up a browser node and farm points. Additionally, the Nexus team has launched a quest platform where users can earn even more points, badges, and other rewards within Phase III.
The team has raised $27.2 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.
In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.
Go to the website and connect your wallet or X (Twitter) account — the same one used in the testnet. Fill out your profile, link your social media accounts, and then complete the available tasks:
Note: We previously covered the node setup in a dedicated post, and you can also find more details on our website.
Complete the tasks. Data: Nexus
Farming points does not require any expenses and takes little time, however, setting up a node will involve some costs. Currently, several tasks are available that reward NEX points. These points will later be converted into tokens at TGE. The team also plans to gradually add new quests.
Make sure to follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.
Highlights:
- farm points;
- complete quests.
If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | Х | Discord
