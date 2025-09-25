The post NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: International team possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans are seen during the NFL London 2021 match between Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, 2021 in London, England. Tottenham Hotspur Fc | Getty Images NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is weighing the potential for an international team. “I would say that the markets outside the U.S. are very, very attractive,” Goodell told CNBC in an exclusive interview. “And we’ve got pretty good coverage here.” The league has been expanding international play in recent years, with match-ups this season taking place in Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany and Spain. It’s long seen success with games in London, in particular. Goodell said standing up a London-based team was “possible,” adding, “There are markets that could certainly support a team. We’ve always focused on, what are the competitive consequences of that? Can we manage that? And so every year we try to learn something from the international series.” The Minnesota Vikings are playing back-to-back international games in the coming weeks, something Goodell said has “never been done before.” The Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin on Sunday, followed by the Cleveland Browns in London on Oct. 5. “It starts to give you a sense of, can you do certain things that are going to be necessary from a scheduling standpoint and a training standpoint? When we first came up with the idea of [an international] regular season game, I didn’t think there would be as much support. But now, every team wants to do it,” Goodell said. “We don’t have to talk them into it. They’re asking us.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.… The post NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: International team possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans are seen during the NFL London 2021 match between Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, 2021 in London, England. Tottenham Hotspur Fc | Getty Images NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is weighing the potential for an international team. “I would say that the markets outside the U.S. are very, very attractive,” Goodell told CNBC in an exclusive interview. “And we’ve got pretty good coverage here.” The league has been expanding international play in recent years, with match-ups this season taking place in Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany and Spain. It’s long seen success with games in London, in particular. Goodell said standing up a London-based team was “possible,” adding, “There are markets that could certainly support a team. We’ve always focused on, what are the competitive consequences of that? Can we manage that? And so every year we try to learn something from the international series.” The Minnesota Vikings are playing back-to-back international games in the coming weeks, something Goodell said has “never been done before.” The Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin on Sunday, followed by the Cleveland Browns in London on Oct. 5. “It starts to give you a sense of, can you do certain things that are going to be necessary from a scheduling standpoint and a training standpoint? When we first came up with the idea of [an international] regular season game, I didn’t think there would be as much support. But now, every team wants to do it,” Goodell said. “We don’t have to talk them into it. They’re asking us.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.…