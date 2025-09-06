NFL MVP Josh Allen leaves Nike to sign with New Balance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:48
MemeCore
M$1.56436+17.93%
Threshold
T$0.01601+2.43%
Perry
PERRY$0.0014323+1.52%
SIX
SIX$0.02139-0.14%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0055+30.95%
Sign
SIGN$0.0727+2.16%

NFL MVP Josh Allen signs with New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

NFL MVP Josh Allen has left Nike to sign an endorsement deal with New Balance.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback announced the news on Friday in a letter to his hometown of Firebaugh, California. The deal is a major win for Massachusetts-based New Balance.

Allen has been a Nike athlete since he joined the league in 2018. The swoosh has faced headwinds in recent years as innovation slowed and sales declined.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but New Balance has committed to funding the Firebaugh community youth sports program as part of the agreement.

“I’m proud to share I’m joining the New Balance family, a brand that, like Firebaugh, is built on family, community and authenticity,” Allen said in the letter.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Perry Knotts | Getty Images

Firebaugh is not only where Allen grew up but also where he first trained and developed his passion for football, he said.

“Firebaugh didn’t have quarterback camps or private trainers. We had heart. We had community. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” Allen said in the letter.

Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox

The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Allen is one of the league’s biggest stars and has led the Bills to the playoffs for six straight years. He was also featured in HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills,” which aired its finale on Tuesday.

New Balance, which has rapidly expanded its athlete roster, also represents other big name stars including tennis player Coco Gauff, MLB’s Shohei Ohtani and the WNBA’s Cameron Brink.

“As New Balance continues to grow its football family, we’re honored to welcome Josh Allen on the field and in the community, helping lead the next chapter,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Allen also announced his was joining Therabody as the fitness recovery brand’s first ever Performance Advisor.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/05/nfl-mvp-josh-allen-nike-new-balance.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$205.12+0.76%
BULLS
BULLS$522.01+0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+5.77%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002511-10.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,402.71+0.96%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01434+2.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now