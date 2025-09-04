NFL RedZone To Include Commercials This Season, Host Says

2025/09/04
Topline

NFL RedZone will implement commercials into its programming this year, RedZone host Scott Hanson said Wednesday, marking a big change for the NFL Network channel that provides viewers with whip-around coverage of game-changing moments from Sunday football matchups.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during an NFL Football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Hanson gave a preview of his new intro for the NFL RedZone broadcasts on the Pat McAfee Show, saying “Seven hours of RedZone football starts now,” removing “commercial free” from his traditional tagline.

Hanson told McAfee the “business folks handle the business, and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show.”

The change follows an experiment from NFL RedZone late last football season, when it showed commercials during broadcasts, much to the dismay of some fans.

Hanson insisted the permanent changes would not “sacrifice any great football for the business side of things.”

NFL RedZone is owned by ESPN, a sports subsidiary owned by Disney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/03/nfl-redzone-will-have-commercials-this-season-host-scott-hanson-says/

