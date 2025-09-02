NFL Season Starts Thursday With Eagles Vs. Cowboys. Here’s How To Watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 22:28
MemeCore
M$0.8688+7.79%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0014-0.35%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3369-4.53%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04232-3.37%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1498+9.74%
SphereX
HERE$0.000168-32.25%
Eagles
EAGLES$0.000003703+15.61%

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 NFL regular season begins Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles, which beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, are once again led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, who quickly helped turn the Eagles’ fortunes around after signing with the franchise in March 2024.

Barkley, who earned AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors a year ago, rushed for 2,005 yards last season, making him the ninth player in NFL history to reach the historic milestone. Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is among the top five highest-paid athletes in the world, enters his 10th season with the franchise after sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024.

Thursday’s game will air on NBC, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. It will also be live streamed on Peacock, which will exclusively broadcast an NFL regular season game during Week 17. The media network, which broadcasts Sunday Night Football, currently has media rights to show NFL games through the 2033 season.

Play by play caller Mike Tirico will be joined alongside by analyst Cris Collinsworth, sideline reporter Melissa Stark and rules analyst Terry McAulay. This will be the Sunday Night Football group’s fourth season together.

The Cowboys, which according to Forbes became the first NFL franchise to secure a $10 billion valuation a year ago, finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 mark and failed to qualify for the postseason. They’ve won just four playoff games since 2000. In January, the franchise named offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new head coach.

Conversely, the Eagles — which carry a $6.6 billion valuation per Forbes — have claimed the NFC East title in four of the past eight seasons and also won Super Bowl LII when they defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Ahead of the Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener, the Baltimore Ravens are currently favorites (+700) to win Super Bowl LX. They’re followed by the Buffalo Bills and and Eagles at +750 each, according to official betting odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cowboys currently sit at +6000.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/09/02/nfl-season-starts-thursday-with-eagles-vs-cowboys-heres-how-to-watch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch