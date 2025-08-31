NFT sales plunge to $129.6m, Pudgy Penguins jump 63%

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has continued its downward trend, with sales volume falling 8.53% to $129.6 million.

Summary NFT sales declined 8.5% to $129.6 million amid broader crypto market weakness

Pudgy Penguins stands out as the week’s top performer with 63% growth

CryptoPunks maintained its premium status with all top five individual sales

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has surged once again, with NFT buyers rising by 18.06% to 541,831, and NFT sellers increasing by 17.05% to 385,179. NFT transactions have grown by 11.96% to 1,814,788.

The slump is closely tied to the overall market situation. The Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $108,000 level.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $4,300. The global crypto market cap is now $3.75 trillion, down from last week’s market cap of $3.98 trillion.

Polygon sales jump 16%

Ethereum has maintained its leading position, with $54.5 million in sales, and has dropped 8.24% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has surged by 42.68% to $20.1 million.

Polygon (POL) has maintained second place with $18.9 million with a 16.12% surge. BNB (BNB) Chain holds third position with $13.4 million, falling 34.77%.

Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam)

Mythos Chain sits in fourth with $10.2 million, up 4.71%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.7 million, declining 30.28%.

Immutable (IMX) holds sixth place with $6.8 million, a 4.95% decrease. Solana (SOL) occupies seventh with $5.7 million, falling 20.44%.

NFT buyer counts surge across blockchains

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains. As per the data, Solana leads at 39.47% growth, followed by Polygon at 42.66% and Bitcoin at 31.55%.

Courtyard on Polygon has retained the top spot in collection rankings with $17.6 million in sales, rising 19.44%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (8.58%) and sellers (14.67%) while buyers declined by 57.77%.

CryptoPunks has fallen to second place with $7.1 million and dropped 17.95%. The collection has seen decreases in transactions (18.92%) and sellers (25%) while buyer counts remained flat.

Pudgy Penguins has climbed to third position with $5.2 million with a 63.39% jump. The collection has seen growth across all metrics, including transactions (89.66%), buyers (60%), and sellers (46.81%).

DMarket holds fourth place with $5.1 million, representing a 10.01% increase. Moonbirds sits in fifth place with $4.4 million, a decline of 36.57%. SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain completes the top six with $4.2 million, falling 60.93%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include: