NFTs ‘heating up’ as nightclubs, rappers jump back on bandwagon

DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said the data shows clear signs that people are returning to the NFT space.

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has just closed its two strongest months since February as adoption and renewed interest have driven trading volumes to its highest levels this year.

NFT trading volumes were up 9%, but sales counts dipped 4%, showing that while “fewer assets traded hands, collectors are paying more per sale,” according to a report published by blockchain analytics platform DappRadar on Thursday.

CoinGecko shows that trading volumes for NFTs spiked in the last 24 hours, rising more than 25% to reach a high of $7.9 million.

