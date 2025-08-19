Niall Horan Scores A Pair Of Hits With Returning Fan Favorites

2025/08/19 23:46
2023 Boston Calling Music Festival

Niall Horan’s “This Town” returns to the U.K. top 40 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Physical Singles charts, reentering at Nos. 25 and 33. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: Niall Horan performs during the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

Getty Images for Boston Calling

Among the five men who once made up One Direction, Niall Horan has enjoyed one of the most successful solo careers. All five singers — Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — have released full-lengths on their own and scored hit singles, and they’ve done especially well in the United Kingdom. They all enjoyed at least some moments of commercial viability on their own, but Horan has a habit of returning to the U.K. music rankings from time to time, even without releasing anything new.

Fans of the pop singer-songwriter keep buying some of his most popular tunes on physical formats, and their nonstop purchasing keeps him coming back.

“This Town” Becomes a Top 40 Bestseller Again

Horan returns to multiple rankings in the U.K. this week with several tunes. His most successful track at the moment is “This Town.” That cut becomes a top 40 success once more on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts, as it reenters those rankings at Nos. 25 and 33, respectively.

“Heaven” Returns as Well

Another Horan classic, “Heaven,” finds its way back to the Official Physical Singles ranking, though it doesn’t manage to land on the vinyl-only tally. “Heaven” reappears at No. 69 on the U.K.’s list of the top-selling individual cuts on any physical format.

“This Town” and “Heaven” Both Reached the Top 10

“This Town” has spent only a month on both of the tallies it returns to, but it has reached No. 1 in the past. The tune — his first solo release — opened at the summit on the rosters in February of this year.

“Heaven,” meanwhile, launched at No. 2 in April 2023 and then bounced back to that space the following month. Throughout more than two years, “Heaven” has spent 10 weeks on the Official Physical Singles chart, but it’s never managed to conquer the list.

Flicker and The Show

“This Town” dropped almost a decade ago in 2016 and helped reintroduce Horan to the general public after his time with One Direction had finished. The track quickly shot into the top 10 on the Official Singles chart in the U.K. and kicked off a successful promotional campaign around his debut solo album Flicker.

In 2023, Horan launched his third full-length, The Show, and that era began with “Heaven.” The tune didn’t quite reach the top 10 on the Official Singles chart, as it stalled at No. 16, but it still ended up as the biggest win from that project.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/niall-horan-scores-a-pair-of-hits-with-returning-fan-favorites/

