Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Why you should listen

Nibiru is a Layer-1 blockchain built with performance and usability in mind. It uses the Cosmos SDK and is EVM-compatible, meaning developers used to Ethereum tooling can easily drop in. Its architecture is designed to deliver high throughput, secure smart contract execution, and interoperability via the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol — letting it talk to other chains in the Cosmos ecosystem.

Nibiru offers a suite of structured products that simplify complex DeFi strategies into easy to use one click vaults for users just starting their DeFi journey, while enabling advanced DeFi natives with all the complex tools to create their own strategies. All of this is tied together with Nibiru VM, an execution layer combining different environments enabling developers with different focuses to build seamlessly on one platform.

What sets Nibiru apart is how it integrates DeFi primitives, such as derivatives (perpetuals), spot trading, oracle modules, and a native stablecoin nUSD, more tightly into its core than many competitors. Rather than “bolting on” such features, they aim to make them first-class components in the system. The native token NIBI powers staking, governance, and transaction fees, and validators also act as oracles to feed the system real-world price data.

Supporting links

