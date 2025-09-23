The post NikeSKIMS activewear line to launch this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nike’s activewear line with Skims. Courtesy: Nike SKIMS Nike‘s highly anticipated activewear line with Kim Kardashian’s intimates brand Skims is set to launch this week after it was pushed back due to production delays, the companies announced Monday.  The partnership, dubbed NikeSKIMS, is a key part of the sneaker company’s strategy to win over more female shoppers and take back market share from brands like Lululemon, Vuori and Alo Yoga, which cater more closely to women.  The new line will launch on Friday with three core collections – Matte, Shine and Airy – that will be updated seasonally. It will include around 40 new styles and pieces that can be worn in and outside of the gym.  Beyond the core apparel line, NikeSKIMS will also debut a handful of seasonal collections – including a vintage line and layering pieces that can be used to create an activewear look.  After the companies announced the partnership in February, they were set to launch an initial collection in the spring, with a global rollout planned for 2026. But they pushed it back in early June due to internal production delays that weren’t related to a supplier or shipping issue.  NikeSKIMS is marketing the new line alongside a slew of top female athletes, including former tennis star Serena Williams, track and field Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, gymnast Jordan Chiles and snowboarder Chloe Kim.  The launch will help Nike move toward a number of goals it set under new CEO Elliott Hill. The assortment’s dual focus on performance and lifestyle will allow Nike to capture both female athletes and regular shoppers who are spending on activewear at competitors. The new styles include Nike’s drying technology, making them suitable for intense exercise, but also knit pieces and layers that can be incorporated into everyday outfits. Under Nike’s… The post NikeSKIMS activewear line to launch this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nike’s activewear line with Skims. Courtesy: Nike SKIMS Nike‘s highly anticipated activewear line with Kim Kardashian’s intimates brand Skims is set to launch this week after it was pushed back due to production delays, the companies announced Monday.  The partnership, dubbed NikeSKIMS, is a key part of the sneaker company’s strategy to win over more female shoppers and take back market share from brands like Lululemon, Vuori and Alo Yoga, which cater more closely to women.  The new line will launch on Friday with three core collections – Matte, Shine and Airy – that will be updated seasonally. It will include around 40 new styles and pieces that can be worn in and outside of the gym.  Beyond the core apparel line, NikeSKIMS will also debut a handful of seasonal collections – including a vintage line and layering pieces that can be used to create an activewear look.  After the companies announced the partnership in February, they were set to launch an initial collection in the spring, with a global rollout planned for 2026. But they pushed it back in early June due to internal production delays that weren’t related to a supplier or shipping issue.  NikeSKIMS is marketing the new line alongside a slew of top female athletes, including former tennis star Serena Williams, track and field Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, gymnast Jordan Chiles and snowboarder Chloe Kim.  The launch will help Nike move toward a number of goals it set under new CEO Elliott Hill. The assortment’s dual focus on performance and lifestyle will allow Nike to capture both female athletes and regular shoppers who are spending on activewear at competitors. The new styles include Nike’s drying technology, making them suitable for intense exercise, but also knit pieces and layers that can be incorporated into everyday outfits. Under Nike’s…

NikeSKIMS activewear line to launch this week

2025/09/23
Nike’s activewear line with Skims.

Courtesy: Nike SKIMS

Nike‘s highly anticipated activewear line with Kim Kardashian’s intimates brand Skims is set to launch this week after it was pushed back due to production delays, the companies announced Monday. 

The partnership, dubbed NikeSKIMS, is a key part of the sneaker company’s strategy to win over more female shoppers and take back market share from brands like Lululemon, Vuori and Alo Yoga, which cater more closely to women. 

The new line will launch on Friday with three core collections – Matte, Shine and Airy – that will be updated seasonally. It will include around 40 new styles and pieces that can be worn in and outside of the gym. 

Beyond the core apparel line, NikeSKIMS will also debut a handful of seasonal collections – including a vintage line and layering pieces that can be used to create an activewear look. 

After the companies announced the partnership in February, they were set to launch an initial collection in the spring, with a global rollout planned for 2026. But they pushed it back in early June due to internal production delays that weren’t related to a supplier or shipping issue. 

NikeSKIMS is marketing the new line alongside a slew of top female athletes, including former tennis star Serena Williams, track and field Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, gymnast Jordan Chiles and snowboarder Chloe Kim. 

The launch will help Nike move toward a number of goals it set under new CEO Elliott Hill. The assortment’s dual focus on performance and lifestyle will allow Nike to capture both female athletes and regular shoppers who are spending on activewear at competitors. The new styles include Nike’s drying technology, making them suitable for intense exercise, but also knit pieces and layers that can be incorporated into everyday outfits.

Under Nike’s former CEO John Donahoe, the company focused on its lifestyle side of the business – shoes and apparel that weren’t just for exercising – which helped it grow its annual sales to north of $50 billion. However, that heavy focus on lifestyle led some of Nike’s core athlete customers to shop elsewhere over criticisms it lost sight of innovation.

Hill, who took over as Nike’s top executive in October, is working to bring sports and athletes back into the center of Nike’s strategy. The partnership with Skims helps the company reach athletes but also has a lifestyle bent, which expands its total addressable market. 

In turn, Skims, which was last valued at $4 billion, will get access to Nike’s manufacturing and development capabilities and gains the opportunity for more growth. While buzzy and well known because of its connection to Kardashian, the brand is still relatively small compared to competitors. 

“NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration — it’s a new brand redefining activewear,” Skims CEO Jens Grede said in a news release. “With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide, and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital, and cultural touch points.”

Nike President Amy Montagne added the partnership is part of a “broader commitment” to women.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/nikeskims-activewear-line-to-launch-this-week.html

