Nine major European banks have formed a consortium to launch a MiCAR-compliant euro-based stablecoin in the second half of next year. ING, UniCredit, & Other European Banks Are Coming Together For Stablecoin As announced in a press release by Italian banking giant UniCredit, the bank is joining forces with eight other major European institutions to launch […]Nine major European banks have formed a consortium to launch a MiCAR-compliant euro-based stablecoin in the second half of next year. ING, UniCredit, & Other European Banks Are Coming Together For Stablecoin As announced in a press release by Italian banking giant UniCredit, the bank is joining forces with eight other major European institutions to launch […]

Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eyeing Rollout In Second Half Of 2026

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 12:00
Unite
UNITE$0.0004002-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008-32.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.11939-8.66%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07198-3.34%

Nine major European banks have formed a consortium to launch a MiCAR-compliant euro-based stablecoin in the second half of next year.

ING, UniCredit, & Other European Banks Are Coming Together For Stablecoin

As announced in a press release by Italian banking giant UniCredit, the bank is joining forces with eight other major European institutions to launch a stablecoin pegged to the euro.

“This digital payment instrument, leveraging blockchain technology, aims to become a trusted European payment standard in the digital ecosystem,” read the press release.

The stablecoin will have compliance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the bloc’s comprehensive framework on cryptocurrencies. MiCAR covers a range of areas, like issuance and custody of digital assets, as well as the operation of platforms related to them.

The full list of banks that have come together to form the consortium for the euro-denominated token includes: ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International.

All of these are major banking players, but two are perhaps particularly prominent: ING and UniCredit. ING is a Dutch multinational bank that’s designated as a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). G-SIBs are considered to be institutions so ingrained into the world financial order that any disruptions related to them can have widespread economic consequences. Italy’s UniCredit was also included in this category until 2023, when FSB removed it from the list.

The nine banks have formed a new company in the Netherlands, planning to get approval from the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution. The press release noted that the consortium is welcoming more banks to join them. The stablecoin, which is currently slated for issuance in the second half of 2026, will be positioned as a real European alternative to the currently US-dominated market.

“At UniCredit, we believe in the importance of a stronger Europe and in the power of constructive dialogue and collaboration,” said Fiona Melrose, Head of Group Strategy and ESG at UniCredit. “By joining this consortium of leading European banks, we are contributing to fill the need for a trusted, regulated solution for on-chain payments and settlement.”

The consortium also intends to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the near future, subject to regulatory approval, to lead the new entity in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, in the US, stablecoins have been seeing regulatory momentum lately. Just this Tuesday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) launched an initiative to explore their use as collateral in derivatives markets, a move that could further integrate them into mainstream finance.

Bitcoin Price

Despite nearly making a recovery toward $114,000 on Wednesday, Bitcoin has taken another hit as its price has slipped down to $111,200.

Bitcoin Price Chart

This change of direction in the cryptocurrency has brought with it liquidations of over $76 million in the derivatives market.

Bitcoin Liquidations

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.11946-8.58%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004005--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007629-3.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Partager
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00515-6.87%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Partager
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7701-2.76%
Solana
SOL$196.78-3.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.05-3.31%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.