Pudgy Penguins, the digital asset incubation studio behind the globally acknowledged Pudgy Penguins non-fungible token collection, has partnered with Kindred, an artificial intelligence project, to [...]Pudgy Penguins, the digital asset incubation studio behind the globally acknowledged Pudgy Penguins non-fungible token collection, has partnered with Kindred, an artificial intelligence project, to [...]

Nine European Banks To Launch Euro Stablecoin To Rival Tether, Circle

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/09/25 18:27
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118-3.43%

Nine European banks, including ING and UniCredit, plan to launch a euro stablecoin in a move that may challenge the dominance of Tether and Circle.

The new stablecoin will comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which came into effect in June last year and has encouraged traditional banks to enter a space dominated by crypto companies.

The banks behind the venture also include Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International.

They aim to seek an electronic money institution licence from the Dutch central bank and invite other banks to participate. Launch is expected in the second half of 2026, giving it a head start over the European Central Bank’s plan for a “digital euro,” which is not expected until at least 2029.

“Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure,” said Floris Lugt, digital assets lead at ING. ”They offer significant efficiency and transparency. We believe this development requires an industry-wide approach, and banks must adopt the same standards.”

Global Race To Dominate Stablecoins Accelerates

Europe’s banking giants are betting that a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin will give the region a foothold in the fast-evolving market.

The move adds momentum to the global race to dominate stablecoins, where US issuers remain dominant, Hong Kong and Singapore are piloting new frameworks, and as central banks test their own digital currencies.

According to the banks, the stablecoin aims to offer near-real-time cross-border payments.

With regulatory changes already in place that have allowed the delisting of non-compliant tokens such as USDT from EU exchanges, the move represents a shift toward euro-pegged, MiCA-compliant stablecoins.

Related News:

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation