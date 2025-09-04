Nine Inch Nails Unleash The Fury During N.Y.C. Stop Of ‘Peel It Back’ Tour

SPAIN – JULY 12: Nine Inch Nails (NIN) will perform on the second day of Mad Cool 2025 at the Iberdrola Music venue on July 11, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Today’s performance at Mad Cool of the historic American industrial rock band has been one of the most anticipated moments of the international event, during which they have flaunted their powerful live show and new songs. The festival, which kicked off yesterday, brings together legends and new promises in four days of music, consolidating itself as an essential event of the European summer. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images

More than 35 years ago, the Cleveland-based outfit Nine Inch Nails, founded by a then-unknown musician named Trent Reznor, released their debut album, Pretty Hate Machine, at a time when the U.S. music scene was dominated by hair metal and dance-pop. Featuring “Head Like a Hole,” the record further popularized industrial rock in the mainstream and introduced Reznor’s nihilistic lyrics and jarring fusion of electronic and alternative rock genres. It was followed by hit albums such as The Downward Spiral, The Fragile, With Teeth and Year Zero that made Nine Inch Nails as one of the most influential acts in music – a distinction further cemented with the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

On Tuesday, Nine Inch Nails’ touring lineup of Reznor, programmer/keyboardist Atticus Ross, guitarist Robin Finck, bassist Alessandro Cortini and drummer Josh Freese kicked off the first of two sold-out shows at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center during their Peel It Back tour. In terms of the sound and visuals, the show was a 90-minute glorious assault on the senses. Notably, its setlist drew predominantly from The Downward Spiral, the 1994 masterpiece that elevated the band’s profile.

For the packed crowd inside Barclays, the concert began quite intimately when Reznor performed the haunting number “Right Where It Belongs” solo via piano on a small stage in the middle of the venue. Then one by one, the other musicians (minus Freese) joined Reznor as he continued to play on the B-stage, including the contemplative “Ruiner” and the rhythmic “Piggy.”

The action then quickly moved to the main stage where the entire band unleashed their fury with one blistering number after another, including “Wish” (from the 1992 Broken EP); “March of the Pigs,” “Repitle” and “Heresy” (all from The Downward Spiral); and “Copy of A” (from 2013’s Hesitation Marks).

The players returned to the smaller B-stage, in which that part of the concert focused more on the electronic music side of Nine Inch Nails’ repertoire. Among the highlights were the hypnotic “Closer,” Nine Inch Nails’ popular hit from The Downward Spiral, and “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” from the upcoming Tron: Ares soundtrack (The official video for that song premiered on Wednesday).

For the final part of the show, Nine Inch Nails were back on the main stage and further perfected their attack with more driving numbers like “Mr. Self Destruct,” “The Perfect Drug“ and “Less Than.” They also did a cover of David Bowie’s claustrophobic “I’m Afraid of Americans,” whose lyrics from nearly 30 years ago seem quite prescient in the context of the current times.

The band triumphantly closed the concert with the explosive “Head Like a Hole” and the pessimistic ballad “Hurt” – both of which prompted the audience members to sing along word for word and hold up their lit smartphones.

Even though Nine Inch Nails are now approaching 40 years — with Reznor as the only constant member – the sheer force, intensity and poignancy of their music have not diminished over time. Reznor’s anguished and intense vocals sounded ageless in conveying the songs’ themes of angst, hopelessness and insecurity. The other band members also rose to the occasion with muscle, including Freese, who had recently returned from his stint with Foo Fighters. In all, this performance from the tour was an unforgettable cathartic experience.

Nine Inch Nails’ Peel It Back tour continues through Sept. 19.

Setlist :

B-Stage:

Right Where It Belongs

Ruiner

Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)

Main Stage (Unpeeled Stage):

Wish

March of the Pigs

Reptile

Heresy

Copy of A

Gave Up

B-Stage:

Vessel

Closer

As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Came Back Haunted

Main Stage (Peeled Stage):

Mr. Self Destruct

Less Than

The Perfect Drug

I’m Afraid of Americans

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Hurt