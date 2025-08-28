‘No developer protection, no bill’ – DeFi leaders demand legal safeguards

Key Takeaways

DeFi stakeholders have asked Congress to include developer protections in the market structure bill. Otherwise, they warned that they would withdraw support for the legislation.

The DeFi community appears keen on protecting neutral developers and builders from being charged like Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm.

In a letter to the Senate, a group of 115 members led by DeFi Fund Education Fund (DEF), urged Congress to ensure the market structure bill offers ‘nationwide protections for software developers and non-custodial providers.’

They warned that they won’t support the legislation if their demand aren’t met.

The group added that U.S developers have declined by 7% in the past four years due to uncertainty.

If not reversed, the trend could dent President Donald Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world.

Crypto bill attracts mixed views

A similar stance was taken by most crypto legal minds.

Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at crypto VC Variant Fund, said the upcoming legislation should shield developers from falling back to ‘Biden-era hostility.’

For her part, Amanda Tuminelli, the Executive Director and legal chief at DEF, quipped that developers should not be ‘misclassified’ and forced into regulatory categories meant for TradFi financial intermediaries.

Undoubtedly, Congress will face a tough balancing act as different factions fight for favourable terms in the crypto bill.

Notably, the banking sector has ramped up pressure for the blockage of interest accrued to payment stablecoins, decrying that it was a threat to the banks.

Traditional stock exchanges also warned that tokenisation, especially on-chain stocks, is a ‘risky mimic’ which could affect equity market integrity.

As a result, they called on Congress and regulators to ensure that on-chain stock issuers adhere to similar regulatory standards.

At the same time, the overall crypto lobby has increased its war chest ahead of the 2026 midterms, putting Congress, especially anti-crypto lawmakers, in a tough spot.

Meanwhile, the market structure legislation will resume discussion in September.

The Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees CFTC, will release its draft early next month.

Notably, jurisdictional conflicts between the SEC and CFTC are expected to be resolved by the end of next month. This resolution could help streamline oversight in the digital asset sector.

While some remain optimistic about passing legislation by year-end, others are more cautious. They warn that delays could extend the timeline for the market structure bill into next year.