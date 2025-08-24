‘No Reason to Buy Bitcoin’: Ether Supporters Celebrating ATH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 04:42
  • Ethereum (ETH) price hits ATH, community celebrates
  • Ethereum’s (ETH) next step: Price discovery ahead?

Yesterday, on Aug. 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, finally hit an ATH over $4,885 on major spot exchanges. The Ethereum (ETH) community in CT is mocking its opponents and guessing the potential targets of ETH’s price rally.

Ethereum (ETH) price hits ATH, community celebrates

With Ethereum (ETH) smashing through its 2021 high, there’s no reason to buy Bitcoin (BTC) any longer. Ethereum (ETH) is at the same time more decentralized and represents a better store of value, long-term ETH proponent Anthony Sassano says on X.

According to him, cryptocurrency community members should either accept it now or when Ethereum (ETH) finally flips Bitcoin (BTC).

Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC ratio surged from 0.017 to 0.041 in just four months. Ethereum (ETH) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) by more than 2.5x since.

Mocking Ethereum (ETH) bears is another hot topic on X today. With $468 million in liquidated short positions, yesterday’s session was the most brutal for Ethereum (ETH) bears in weeks.

After peaking on Aug. 20, Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue started clearing. The period of unstaking dropped below 15 days for the first time in weeks. Normally, this is also a signal of growing interest in Ethereum.

Ethereum’s (ETH) next step: Price discovery ahead?

Ethereum (ETH) supporters are sure that after revisiting the previous ATH, Ether is set to start a price discovery period.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, one of the vocal Ethereum (ETH) proponents in this cycle, is sure that Ethereum (ETH) has all chances to surpass Bitcoin (BTC) by market cap.

As covered by U.Today earlier today, Raoul Pal, a seasoned economist and investor, expects the altcoin season to peak by mid-2026.

The closest Ethereum (ETH) price target for bulls is $5,000. As of printing time, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $4,710.

