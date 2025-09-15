No Surprise: Strategy Increases BTC Holdings With Another Multi-Million Purchase

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/15 20:28
Bitcoin
BTC$114,609.19-0.69%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0419-0.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595+0.67%

Strategy – the company founded by Michael Saylor – has a tradition of announcing Bitcoin purchases at the start of each week and rarely skips that routine. 

Just recently, it revealed the acquisition of 525 BTC, worth north of $60 million. The average price of the deal was around $114,562 per coin.

It is important to note that Strategy’s previous buys were much more substantial. Last week, it added almost 2,000 BTC for nearly $220 million, whereas some purchases earlier this year surpassed $1 billion.

Following the latest move, the company increased its total crypto holdings to 638,985 BTC acquired for $47.23 billion at $73,913 per coin. Currently, this is worth over $73 billion, meaning Strategy sits on a whopping profit of north of $25 billion (at least on paper).

The firm started accumulating BTC in the summer of 2020 and has become the biggest corporate holder, surpassing Marathon Digital Holdings and others. 

The post No Surprise: Strategy Increases BTC Holdings With Another Multi-Million Purchase appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar