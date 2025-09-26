Robbie Mitchnick has recently explained that entering the XRP ETF market isn’t as simple as it might appear. Previously, the roadblock to making an XRP ETF filing was XRP’s lawsuit with the US SEC. A Ripple (XRP) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a financial product that tracks the price of XRP and allows investors to buy [...]]]>Robbie Mitchnick has recently explained that entering the XRP ETF market isn’t as simple as it might appear. Previously, the roadblock to making an XRP ETF filing was XRP’s lawsuit with the US SEC. A Ripple (XRP) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a financial product that tracks the price of XRP and allows investors to buy [...]]]>

No XRP ETF Yet—BlackRock Digital Chief Explains Why

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/26 22:45
XRP
XRP$2.7473-2.90%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000278-14.46%
Threshold
T$0.01533-0.64%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
  • Robbie Mitchnick has recently explained that entering the XRP ETF market isn’t as simple as it might appear.
  • Previously, the roadblock to making an XRP ETF filing was XRP’s lawsuit with the US SEC.

A Ripple (XRP) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a financial product that tracks the price of XRP and allows investors to buy and sell shares of it on traditional stock exchanges, without needing to directly buy, store, or manage the XRP token itself. So far, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs.

Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, recently sat down with Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management, Host of ETF Prime and Crypto Prime, to talk about XRP ETFs, tokenization, and the SEC’s stance on crypto.

Why BlackRock Is Holding Back

In September, firms like Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree all filed amended S-1 statements for XRP ETFs. This serves as a clear sign of progress and an effort to respond to SEC feedback. But one name was missing: BlackRock. Despite managing some of the world’s largest Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the asset management giant hasn’t filed for an XRP ETF.

When asked why, Mitchnick explained that the decision is more complex than people might think. “There are a lot of factors that go into that decision-making process,” he said.

He went on to note that BlackRock constantly evaluates market capitalization, liquidity, maturity, and clarity of investment use cases, weighing how a product would fit into client portfolios over the long term. Liquidity, for example, determines whether clients can enter and exit positions efficiently, while maturity reflects how developed and resilient the ecosystem around a given asset has become. “It’s not a one-time decision,” he added. “It’s an ongoing evaluation.”

Still, optimism for an XRP ETF remains strong. Recently, Crypto News Flash confirmed that the SEC has approved new standards that could streamline the process for spot crypto ETFs, meaning applications wouldn’t need to be reviewed one by one. With exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX already reflecting those changes in their filings, many in the XRP community are keeping their hopes alive.

Commenting on the tokenization market and ongoing speculation that BlackRock might be exploring tokenized ETFs, Robbie Mitchnick said the space is still in its early days. Over the past several years, plenty of projects have tried tokenizing different types of assets, but so far, adoption has been fairly limited.

The one clear success story, he explained, has been in money market funds. By combining tokenization with stablecoins, the long-standing trade-off between earning full yield on dollar savings and maintaining liquidity has essentially been broken.

With tokenized money market funds, investors can now earn competitive yields while retaining the ability to convert their holdings back into stablecoins at any time, instantly. That means you can generate returns on your savings, but the moment you need digital cash to settle a transaction or make a payment, it’s immediately available, a development he described as a “really powerful unlock.”

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010423-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03214-0.52%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Partager
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12036-6.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Partager
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03002-0.59%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0279-1.14%
Partager
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs