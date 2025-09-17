North America Crypto Volume Hits $2.3 Trillion, Chainalysis Report Reveals

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 22:33

North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year.

The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States.

According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period.

The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies.

A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month.

ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption

The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 630 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.01 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion.

U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally.

The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.”

The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.

This includes the recent launch of tokenized equities by platforms looking to broaden on-chain investment options.

These yield-bearing assets are gaining popularity with crypto-native institutions and are increasingly used as collateral in DeFi. This activity contributes to the growth of major protocols, a trend highlighted by Aave’s record-breaking deposits.

The growth in both ETFs and tokenization points to the deepening integration of digital assets within the U.S. financial system.

The report also notes that North American markets show more volatility than other regions, likely due to a higher concentration of institutional trading.

However, retail activity remains strong, with centralized exchanges processing trillions in trades for everyday users.

next

The post North America Crypto Volume Hits $2.3 Trillion, Chainalysis Report Reveals appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.8-1.75%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0135-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Partager
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06345+0.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.4364-2.28%
FORM
FORM$1.8974-4.88%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Partager
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-2.79%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-2.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843-1.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams