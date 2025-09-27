North America’s 50 Best Restaurants List Debuts With Atomix At The Top

Cafe Carmellini in New York City ranked number 39 on the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 Evan Sung

It’s restaurant ranking season, and a new list has compiled the top restaurants in North America.

The inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 was revealed on Thursday, September 25 at a ceremony Wynn Las Vegas honoring culinary talent from Canada, the Caribbean and the United States.

Curated and voted on by an anonymous 300-member panel of chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, educators, and experienced diners, the list includes restaurants familiar to the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, as well as some 2025 newcomers.

“We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region’s dining scene,” said William Drew, Director of Content for North America’s 50 Best Restaurants. “From pioneering fine-dining institutions to bold new voices, this list reflects the rich culinary landscape of the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. We’re proud to honor these exceptional restaurants and the individuals who bring them to life.”

At the top of the list: Atomix in New York City snagged the honor of best restaurant in North America. The Korean fine dining restaurant by husband-and-wife team Chef Junghyun ‘JP’ Park and Ellia Park is currently ranked at the twelfth spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List and holds two Michelin stars.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized among so many inspiring restaurants across North America,” said Chef JP. “This motivates us to continue pushing ourselves and to share the depth and creativity within Korean cuisine with the world.”

“To be included on this list is such a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests,” added Ellia. “For us, hospitality has always been about creating spaces that feel warm, thoughtful, and forward-thinking. As we look ahead to the 10-year anniversary of our first restaurant and our own beginnings, we are so proud of our team and grateful for the support of our guests as we explore what the next decade can look like.”

Twelve additional New York City restaurants made the list, making the city one of the best for fine dining in North America. San Francisco and Montreal both have six restaurants on the list. Los Angeles has three restaurants on the list, Toronto has two, and Chicago has one.

Atelier Crenn, chef Dominique Crenn’s restaurant in San Francisco has three Michelin stars and was ranked 46th on the list.

“Being named among North America’s 50 Best Restaurants is a profound honor,” said Crenn. “This recognition reflects the devotion of our Atelier Crenn family and affirms our belief that fine dining can be both poetic and purposeful. We strive to create experiences that are extraordinary while remaining true to our values of sustainability, creativity, and storytelling through food.”

Here is the full is of the 50 Best Restaurants in North America 2025:

1. Atomix, New York, New York

2. Mon Lapin, Montreal, Canada

3. Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Jordan Station, Canada

4. Smyth, Chicago, Illinois

5. Tanière 3, Quebec City, Canada

6. Dakar NOLA, New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Kalaya, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8. Singlethread, Healdsburg, California

9. Le Bernardin, New York, New York

10. Le Veau d’Or, New York, New York

11. Quetzal, Toronto, Canada

12. Baan Lao, Richmond, Canada

13. Benu, San Francisco, California

14. Californios, San Francisco, California

15. The Four Horsemen, New York, New York

16. Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

17. Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

18. Via Carota, New York, New York

19. Chubby Fish, Charleston, South Carolina

20. Locust, Nashville, Tennessee

21. Saison, San Francisco, California

22. Montréal Plaza, Montreal, Canada

23. Kono, New York, New York

24. Aska, New York, New York

25. Lazy Bear, San Francisco, California

26. Kato, Los Angeles, California

27. Kann, Portland, Oregon

28. Published on Main, Vancouver, Canada

29. Le Violon, Montreal, Canada

30. Emeril’s, New Orleans, Louisiana

31. Kasama, Chicago, Illinois

32. Royal Sushi and Izakaya, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

33. Saga, New York, New York

34. Albi, Washington, D.C.

35. Jungsik, New York, New York

36. Corima, New York, New York

37. Dōgon, Washington, D.C.

38. César, New York, New York

39. Café Carmellini, New York, New York

40. Penny, New York, New York

41. Buzo Osteria Italiana, Bridgetown, Barbados

42. Holbox, Los Angeles, California

43. Alma, Montreal, Canada

44. Mhel, Toronto, Canada

45. Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, Colorado

46. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, California

47. Providence, Los Angeles, California

48. Quince, San Francisco, California

49. Stush in the Bush, St. Ann, Jamaica

50. Beba, Montreal, Canada