Northwestern University President Michael Schill Announces Resignation

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more