‘Nothing Left to Use’ — Monero Reorg and Samourai Takedown Spark Privacy Doomsday Talk

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 06:45
Qubic
QUBIC$0.000002852-1.71%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0129-7.19%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.1045+4.81%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.021209+4.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00709--%

Amid the storm over the Qubic/Monero clash, some warn that privacy’s slow fade is picking up speed — first with the fall of Tornado Cash, then the loss of Samourai Wallet, and now, Monero’s latest setback.

The Great Privacy Purge

On social media, X user Karbon told their 86,900 followers that recent blows to Monero and other projects have gutted crypto privacy. “Tornado cash – gone, Samourai – gone, Monero – in the middle of a 51% attack,” Karbon wrote. “There’s nothing left to use if you want privacy. Great job team. Yay number go up.”

Karbon was pointing to a string of recent hits to crypto privacy: Tornado Cash was sanctioned and effectively blacklisted, Samourai Wallet was hit with legal action and lost its infrastructure, and now Monero is facing a pool that managed to reorganize several blocks. Privacy coins have endured years of exchange delistings, and privacy-focused crypto projects now appear so heavily suppressed that using them has become increasingly difficult.

‘Nothing Left to Use’ — Monero Reorg and Samourai Takedown Spark Privacy Doomsday Talk

Karbon’s X post drew nearly 200,000 views and sparked a flood of reactions. “Everyone being more worried about Fartcoin price action than a Monero 51% attack pretty much sums up the state crypto,” Zack Voell wrote. One user asked Karbon whether the Monero 51% attack was simply about mining, noting that those carrying it out might have a vested interest in keeping the network running as it is.

“Do you feel safe using it rn, knowing they just had a reorg and can censor txs?” Karbon asked the person. “What’s the max amount you’d risk moving around under those conditions?” Others agreed that the erosion of privacy has only deepened with each passing year. “Blockchain will end up supercharging the surveillance state and cash will be the only way to preserve privacy—The irony,” another person replied on the thread.

The discussion highlights a growing divide between those focused on asset prices and the bull market, and those alarmed by the shrinking space for privacy in crypto. As a great deal of people celebrate today’s crypto gains, others warn that without accessible, censorship-resistant tools, the industry risks undermining one of its core promises: empowering individuals to transact without constant oversight or control.

The broader concern is whether crypto’s future will favor convenience and compliance over the principles that once defined it. If privacy becomes an afterthought, the technology’s transformative potential could narrow to little more than a speculative asset class, leaving its original vision sidelined in favor of a system far closer to traditional finance than its pioneers imagined.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M