NTH Joins MAGNE AI to Innovate Web3 Data Monetization with Decentralized Smartphone

2025/09/11 19:20
NTH, a blockchain-driven Web3 entity, has begun a strategic partnership with MAGNE.AI, a next-gen Web3 smartphone firm. The collaboration is aimed at driving innovation in Web3 monetization with cutting-edge hardware solutions like decentralized smartphones. As mentioned by NTH and MAGNE.AI’s official X announcements, the partnership fortifies the global Web3 community growth. Hence, the main purpose of this endeavor is to expedite the expansion of decentralized technologies by providing a consumer-led and secure digital experience.

Partnership Aims to Combine Web3 Monetization and Decentralized Hardware Solutions

NTH’s partnership with MAGNE.AI attempts to merge the data monetization capabilities of the former with the robust hardware solutions provided by the latter. Hence, this synergy results in MAGNEAI’s exclusive AI-driven modular smartphone. The respective device is reportedly equipped with completely on-chain structure, high-security mechanisms, and embedded cold wallets. In the meantime, NTH strengthens consumers to take full ownership of personal data, letting them monetize information without any security concerns while earning rewards in $NTH tokens.

NTH to Broader Web3 Adoption with More Accessibility

According to NTH, the consumers will get notable benefits from this partnership with the provision of the Web3 smartphone. In this respect, its embedded cold wallet as well as AI tools, along with $NTH-based rewards, will bolster the user experience to a significant extent. At the same time, the creators and developers will also be facilitated with a broader dApp adoption via the secure smartphone of MAGNE.AI. Ultimately, the duo aims to bring ease, practicality, and safety to Web3 adoption.

