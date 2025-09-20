PANews reported on September 20th that Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, announced a partnership with the Monad ecosystem to launch the "Summer Forecast Royale," a 10-day weather forecast event featuring daily forecasts for landmark cities around the world. Data is provided by tens of thousands of Nubila decentralized weather stations. Ten Monad ecosystem projects, including Chog, NMLL, Ammo AI, Raresportsbet, Fastlane, and Clober, are participating. Nubila's rewards this time are worth over one million US dollars, including Nubila nodes, sNUBI points, etc., as well as Monad partner prizes, and additional points bonuses for Monad Card users. This is considered one of the largest airdrop activities before TGE. Users need to participate on the Nubila official X account and select Yes or No in the poll based on the questions raised in the tweet every day to join the prediction and have a chance to win rewards.PANews reported on September 20th that Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, announced a partnership with the Monad ecosystem to launch the "Summer Forecast Royale," a 10-day weather forecast event featuring daily forecasts for landmark cities around the world. Data is provided by tens of thousands of Nubila decentralized weather stations. Ten Monad ecosystem projects, including Chog, NMLL, Ammo AI, Raresportsbet, Fastlane, and Clober, are participating. Nubila's rewards this time are worth over one million US dollars, including Nubila nodes, sNUBI points, etc., as well as Monad partner prizes, and additional points bonuses for Monad Card users. This is considered one of the largest airdrop activities before TGE. Users need to participate on the Nubila official X account and select Yes or No in the poll based on the questions raised in the tweet every day to join the prediction and have a chance to win rewards.

Nubila and Monad Ecosystem Launch Weather Forecast Event "Summer Forecast Royale"

Par : PANews
2025/09/20 21:24
PANews reported on September 20th that Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, announced a partnership with the Monad ecosystem to launch the "Summer Forecast Royale," a 10-day weather forecast event featuring daily forecasts for landmark cities around the world. Data is provided by tens of thousands of Nubila decentralized weather stations. Ten Monad ecosystem projects, including Chog, NMLL, Ammo AI, Raresportsbet, Fastlane, and Clober, are participating.

Nubila's rewards this time are worth over one million US dollars, including Nubila nodes, sNUBI points, etc., as well as Monad partner prizes, and additional points bonuses for Monad Card users. This is considered one of the largest airdrop activities before TGE.

Users need to participate on the Nubila official X account and select Yes or No in the poll based on the questions raised in the tweet every day to join the prediction and have a chance to win rewards.

