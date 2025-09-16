Nubila and Solayer launch joint validator node sale

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 10:21
RealLink
REAL$0.06355-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08795-6.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001741+0.34%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12908+2.52%
NODE
NODE$0.07133-14.72%

PANews reported on September 16th that Nubila, a global physical AI network project, announced a partnership with Solayer to officially launch the sale of Validator Nodes. The promotion runs until October 1st and is available exclusively through Solayer's Web3 payment tool, Emerald Card. Cardholders enjoy exclusive benefits and priority credit limits during on-chain activities. This partnership not only establishes Emerald Card as a payment method but also expands it into a key payment partner within the Nubila ecosystem.

This sale features three tiers: Cloud Node, Rainy Node, and Sunny Node, each limited to 500 units. Nodes in different tiers correspond to different reward tiers, and users who purchase with an Emerald Card can earn sNUBI points and $LAYER bonuses.

Nubila stated that running a validator node not only provides long-term ecosystem incentives but also allows users to directly participate in the construction of core infrastructure for real-world data on-chain, AI, and DeFi. Nubila and Solayer will continue to explore more application scenarios for crypto payments in daily consumption, promoting the popularization and innovation of Web3 payment experiences. As the countdown continues, the number of nodes is limited, so the sooner you participate, the more rewards and future value you will secure.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0879-6.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Partager
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0879-6.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005612-6.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Partager
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites. In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02522-3.44%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma