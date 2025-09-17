Nubila Launches Monad Ecosystem's Largest Forecasting Event, "Summer Forecast Royale"

PANews reported on September 17 that Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, announced that it would join forces with Monad and dozens of core projects in its ecosystem to jointly launch the Monad ecosystem's largest large-scale weather forecast event, "Summer Forecast Royale."

This 10-day event will feature daily weather forecasts centered around globally renowned landmark cities. Users can participate in weather forecasts and win multiple rewards. Nubila will provide decentralized weather data for the event, primarily sourced from its tens of thousands of weather stations worldwide, ensuring the authenticity and verifiability of forecasts.

The rewards include Nubila nodes, Monad ecosystem partner prizes, sNUBI points, etc. Monad Card users will also enjoy additional points bonuses and unlock higher-level rewards.

Nubila stated that this move not only demonstrates the application potential of decentralized weather data, but also combines the verifiability of the prediction market with an entertaining experience, highlighting the Monad ecosystem's leading exploration in on-chain innovation and cross-scenario applications.