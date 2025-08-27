Nvidia and the New Frontier of Optics

In the current technological landscape, the term optics no longer represents just the public perception of an event or a company. Today, optics is synonymous with technical innovation, speed, and performance, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

Among the protagonists of this revolution stands out Nvidia, the largest US technology company by market capitalization, which is decisively focusing on new optical solutions for data transfer.

Quantum-X and Spectrum-X: Nvidia’s Bet

According to recent reports, Nvidia is preparing to launch two new optical network switch systems next year: Quantum-X (InfiniBand) and Spectrum-X.

These devices promise to achieve speeds of up to 1.6 Tb/s per port, consuming much less energy compared to current solutions. The result? A drastic reduction in latency, greater resilience, and an unprecedented deployment speed for large computing systems.

This transition marks a historic moment in which engineers choose to transmit signals through light instead of electrical impulses.

A paradigm shift that accompanies the advent of increasingly powerful large language models (LLM), a reduction in computing costs, and growing complexity of systems. The question many are asking is: will light be the key to ensuring real-time operation of complex systems?

The TSMC Model: The Optics Roadmap

Some industry reports suggest that Nvidia is following a strategy already outlined by TSMC, the Taiwanese giant in semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC’s plan, known as COUPE, is divided into three phases:

1. Phase 1: An optical engine capable of providing 1.6 Tbps of maximum bandwidth.

2. Phase 2: Integration of co-packaged optics within the CoWoS packaging (with a switch), to achieve up to 6.4 Tbps.

3. Phase 3: Implementation of a COUPE-on-CoWoS interposer, with expected performance close to 12.8 Tbps.

But what does co-packaged optics mean? It is the direct integration of optical transceivers on the chip, eliminating the need for intermediary components between the different chip structures. A fundamental step forward to further reduce latency and increase energy efficiency.

The Race to Optics: Not Only Nvidia

The optical revolution is not just about Nvidia. Other hardware giants are also investing massively in this direction.

Broadcom, for example, is developing Bailly, an Ethernet switch based on CPO (Co-Packaged Optics) that promises a speed of 51.2 Tbps with reduced energy consumption. The goal is to integrate this technology into its own ASIC StrataXGS Tomahawk 5.

IBM is working to bring optical circuits into data centers, while AMD has recently acquired a company specialized in silicon photonics.

Brian Amick, SVP of technology and engineering at AMD, emphasized how this acquisition will allow for rapidly scaling the capacity to support and develop co-packaged photonic and optical solutions for next-generation artificial intelligence systems.

The Future of Photonics in Artificial Intelligence

Trajectory and Transformative Impacts

Photonics technology is set to become mainstream with the spread of artificial intelligence.

According to an industry document, advances in photonics are fueling interest in photonic computing as a promising mode for processing artificial intelligence. Deep learning, in particular, offers new avenues to optimize photonic design, develop intelligent optical systems, and manage optical data analysis.

The application of photonic technology in artificial intelligence computing will have a transformative impact on various sectors, including optical communications, autonomous driving, and astronomical observation.

The Vision of the Researchers

An article from the University of Pennsylvania highlights the work of researchers like Deep Jariwala, engaged in the development of these technologies on a nanoscale.

Jariwala describes the dream of many in his field: a future where the only electronic component is a powerful laser next to a computer. Instead of connecting the computer to an electrical outlet, an optical fiber cable connected to the laser would be used. A completely new interface, which could revolutionize the way we conceive distributed networks.

Towards a New Era of Distributed Networks

The race for optics represents one of the most fascinating and strategic challenges for the future of artificial intelligence and hardware.

The integration of optical and photonic solutions promises to overcome current limits in terms of speed, energy efficiency, and scalability. Nvidia, along with the main players in the sector, is paving the way towards a new era in which light will be the main vector of technological innovation.

As these technologies become an integral part of IT infrastructures, we will witness a radical transformation of distributed networks, with profound impacts on all sectors that rely on artificial intelligence and high-performance data processing.