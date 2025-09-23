Nvidia will pour $100 billion into OpenAI to help the artificial intelligence lab build massive data centers centered on Nvidia’s processors. OpenAI plans to deploy Nvidia systems that together will need 10 gigawatts of power, the companies said. The gigawatt measure, used more often now to better describe large AI chip clusters, sets the scale […]Nvidia will pour $100 billion into OpenAI to help the artificial intelligence lab build massive data centers centered on Nvidia’s processors. OpenAI plans to deploy Nvidia systems that together will need 10 gigawatts of power, the companies said. The gigawatt measure, used more often now to better describe large AI chip clusters, sets the scale […]

Nvidia commits $100B to OpenAI for massive GPU-powered data centers

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 01:41
Moonveil
MORE$0.08491-3.67%
NodeAI
GPU$0.1611-8.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1264-13.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00546-3.70%

Nvidia will pour $100 billion into OpenAI to help the artificial intelligence lab build massive data centers centered on Nvidia’s processors.

OpenAI plans to deploy Nvidia systems that together will need 10 gigawatts of power, the companies said. The gigawatt measure, used more often now to better describe large AI chip clusters, sets the scale of the project.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC’s Jon Fortt in San Jose, California, that 10 gigawatts equates to around 4 – 5 million GPUs. That matches what Nvidia expects to ship in total this year and is “twice as much as last year.” “This is a giant project,” Huang said in the interview, seated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the company’s president, Greg Brockman.

Nvidia shares surged to a new record high of $184.55 after the announcement, adding $200 billion in its market cap in a single hour.

Huang called the partnership “monumental in size,” underscoring how closely OpenAI and Nvidia remain linked after kicking off the recent AI boom.

“Nvidia invests $100 billion in OpenAI, which then OpenAI turns back and gives it back to Nvidia,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, told CNBC after the announcement. “I feel like this is going to be very virtuous for Jensen.”

The commitment signals how much Nvidia technology OpenAI expects to require for the next wave of AI that goes beyond its current systems. OpenAI’s chip needs were already rising to serve users at scale. The company said it has 700 million active weekly users.

“You should expect a lot from us in the coming months,” Altman said in the interview. “There are three things that OpenAI has to do well: we have to do great AI research, we have to make these products people want to use, and we have to figure out how to do this unprecedented infrastructure challenge.”

The funding will roll out progressively

The companies said the funding will roll out “progressively” as new capacity is built, and that Nvidia will be a “preferred” supplier of chips and networking gear. Nvidia leads the market for AI accelerators, but it faces rising competition from Advanced Micro Devices and from cloud providers that are building their own chips and tightly integrated systems.

Huang told investors in August that it takes between $50 – $60 billion to construct a data center with one gigawatt of capacity, and almost $35 billion is linked to Nvidia chips and systems.

The first phase of the new buildout is scheduled to come online in Q2 2026, using Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems.

Nvidia’s move follows a recent secondary sale that valued OpenAI at $500 billion, backed by a roster of investors. Microsoft was one of OpenAI’s early backers and has a strategic pact to bring OpenAI models to its Azure cloud and Microsoft Office. Thrive Capital and Softbank are also major investors in OpenAI.

The Nvidia-OpenAI effort will complement infrastructure work underway with Oracle, Microsoft, the Stargate project, and SoftBank. In the CNBC interview, Altman described Microsoft and Nvidia as “passive” investors and as two of OpenAI’s “most critical partners.”

Huang said Nvidia’s investment is “additive to everything that’s been announced and contracted.” He told CNBC that the plan sits on top of what Nvidia has already told Wall Street to expect.

While this commitment far exceeds Nvidia’s earlier outlays, the company has been spending widely across the AI landscape. According to an earlier Cryptopolitan report, Nvidia’s AI spending is expected to reach $1.5 trillion in 2025.

Last week, Nvidia announced that it took a $5 billion Intel stake and that they would collaborate on AI chips. Nvidia has also invested $700 million in Nscale, a UK-based data center startup.

According to a CNBC report from Thursday, Nvidia spent more than $900 million to bring the CEO of Enfabrica, Rochan Sankar, on board, along with other employees from the firm, and license Enfabrica’s technology.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds