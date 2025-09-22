NVIDIA Corporation ($NVDA) Stock: Abu Dhabi Partnership Expands AI and Robotics Reach

TLDR

NVIDIA closes at $176.60 on September 19, with pre-market at $174.80.

Abu Dhabi’s TII partners with NVIDIA for the region’s first AI & Robotics NVAITC lab.

The lab advances robotics, humanoid technologies, and large language models.

NVIDIA stock shows strong long-term gains, up 1,353% over 5 years.

Partnership aligns with UAE’s AI leadership and global innovation goals.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $176.60 on September 19, 2025, reflecting a 0.20% gain. Pre-market trading indicated $174.80, down 1.02%. The day’s range spanned $175.18 to $178.08, with a 52-week range of $86.62 to $184.48.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Year-to-date, NVIDIA has gained 31.53%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 13.31%. Over the past year, the stock surged 49.87%. Looking at a longer horizon, NVIDIA achieved a 1,221.24% return in three years and 1,353.21% over five years, compared with the S&P 500’s 70.89% and 100.77%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi-TII Partnership

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), part of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, has partnered with NVIDIA to launch the Middle East’s first joint AI and Robotics lab under the NVIDIA AI Technology Center (NVAITC).

The agreement, signed at TII’s headquarters, gathered leaders from both organizations, including TII’s CEO Dr. Najwa Aaraj and NVIDIA’s regional leadership. The lab marks a milestone in the UAE’s push toward AI sovereignty and leadership in robotics.

Research and Innovation Goals

The TII-NVAITC lab integrates NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms with TII’s research expertise in AI, robotics, and high-performance computing. Focus areas include embodied AI models, humanoid stacks, and robotic learning at scale.

TII’s Falcon AI models, the largest in the Middle East, will also play a role in developing advanced autonomous systems. Robotic arms and delivery dogs will support practical, real-world testing, bridging research with applied innovation.

UAE’s Global AI Strategy

This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to become a leader in global AI and robotics, underscored by its US–UAE AI Acceleration Partnership. Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a hub for intelligent systems, driving innovation with open research and knowledge exchange.

Future Implications for NVIDIA

For NVIDIA, the partnership strengthens its global NVAITC network and expands into robotics for the first time in the Middle East. The collaboration supports long-term growth opportunities, extending the company’s reach in applied AI and positioning it at the heart of the next wave of intelligent systems.

The launch of the lab also highlights NVIDIA’s strategic focus on diversifying its global partnerships at a time when AI demand is accelerating across sectors. By anchoring operations in Abu Dhabi, the company gains access to a fast-growing innovation hub that supports both technological advancement and regional economic diversification, reinforcing its leadership in the global AI race.

